Business

Musk secures $46.5bn funding for twitter bid

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Elon Musk on Thursday said he had lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter Inc and is considering taking his offer directly to shareholders, a filing with U.S. regulators showed. Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans against some of his Tesla Inc shares to finance the transaction. He is chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker, Tesla. According to Reuters, Musk, the world’s richest person, according to a tally by Forbes, on April 14, presented a “best and final” cash offer of $43 billion to Twitter’s board of directors, saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech. But Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted a “poison pill” to thwart him. Musk, Twitter’s second- largest shareholder with a 9.1 per cent stake, has said that he could make big changes at the micro-blogging company, where he has a following of over 80 million users.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Rite Foods restates commitment to quality products

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian food and beverage company, has stated that it will continue to produce world-class products for the benefits of its consumers, through the possibility of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-theminute technology deployed in its production factory.   The Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, who started this at the recent Rite Foods […]
Business

LCCI partners institute for tech startups

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has announced a collaboration with the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator programme, The Founder Institute (FI), on establishing more tech startups in the country. This partnership between LCCI and FI will see the berthing of new technology companies trying to solve some of the biggest problems confronting the […]
Business

Kenzo founder, Kenzo Takada, dies of COVID-19 aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, a spokesperson has announced. He was 81. Takada, known best by his first name, was the first designer from Japan to break into the city’s exclusive fashion milieu in the 1970s. His prêt-à-porter designs with their trademark profusion of bright colours, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica