Musk secures $46.5bn funding for twitter bid

Elon Musk on Thursday said he had lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter Inc and is considering taking his offer directly to shareholders, a filing with U.S. regulators showed. Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans against some of his Tesla Inc shares to finance the transaction. He is chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker, Tesla. According to Reuters, Musk, the world’s richest person, according to a tally by Forbes, on April 14, presented a “best and final” cash offer of $43 billion to Twitter’s board of directors, saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech. But Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted a “poison pill” to thwart him. Musk, Twitter’s second- largest shareholder with a 9.1 per cent stake, has said that he could make big changes at the micro-blogging company, where he has a following of over 80 million users.

