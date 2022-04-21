Musk seeks partners in $43bn Twitter bid

Elon Musk has started reaching out to potential financing partners across Wall Street as he seeks to shore up funds for his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. Musk and his advisers have held conversations about debt financing with several possible partners, according to a person familiar with the matter. The prospect of raising equity to back the offer hasn’t yet been discussed with other firms, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the detail are private. According to Bloomberg News, while Musk is the world’s richest person with a fortune of about $261 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, much of that wealth is tied up in the stock of Tesla Inc., the electric-car company he co-founded. He has multiple options available to fund the bid, including selling some of those shares, taking out loans against them, raising debt financing or bringing in an investment partner.
