Business

Musk seeks partners in $43bn Twitter bid

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Elon Musk has started reaching out to potential financing partners across Wall Street as he seeks to shore up funds for his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. Musk and his advisers have held conversations about debt financing with several possible partners, according to a person familiar with the matter. The prospect of raising equity to back the offer hasn’t yet been discussed with other firms, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the detail are private. According to Bloomberg News, while Musk is the world’s richest person with a fortune of about $261 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, much of that wealth is tied up in the stock of Tesla Inc., the electric-car company he co-founded. He has multiple options available to fund the bid, including selling some of those shares, taking out loans against them, raising debt financing or bringing in an investment partner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Survey: 40% respondents plan to embrace cryptos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A recent survey by credit card giant, Mastercard, has revealed that four in ten people plan to use cryptocurrency for payments within the next year. The survey, titled “Consumer Appetite for Digital Payments Takes Off,” polled over 15,500 people across 18 countries. It revealed that millennials are especially engaged in cryptocurrencies, with over two-thirds, or […]
Business

MPC on familiar terrain amid naira concerns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite inflation falling for the fourth consecutive month to stand at 17.38 per cent in July, concerns about naira weakness and its impact on prices mean that at their two-day meeting, which begins tomorrow, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will once again be focusing on how to solve […]
Business

Equities advance with N240bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on the equities market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 1.04 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiments on some stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index gained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica