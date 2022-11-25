Business

Musk: Twitter to give banned users ‘amnesty’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Elon Musk says Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to some suspended accounts from next week.

This came after he started a poll on Wednesday asking Twitter users whether accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be let back on the social media platform, reports the BBC.

Several accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump, have already been reinstated by Musk.

The world’s richest man bought Twitter for $44bn (£36.3bn) last month.

More than 3.1m Twitter users responded to Musk’s poll, with 72.4% of them voting “Yes”.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Musk, who has 118.7m followers on the platform, later tweeted.

He also used a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Musk did not give details on how the amnesty process would be carried out.

On Saturday, he reinstated the account of Donald Trump, after running a poll in which users narrowly backed the move.

But the former US president may not return to the platform, as he said “I don’t see any reason for it”.

He has announced plans to run again for the US presidency in 2024.

His Twitter account was suspended in 2021 on grounds that it risked inciting violence, after Trump supporters had stormed the US Capitol.

Musk has also reactivated the Twitter accounts of rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and influencer Andrew Tate.

However, the multi-billionaire said conspiracy theorist Alex Jones would not be allowed to return to Twitter.

Infowars host Jones has been forced to pay $1.44bn in damages after falsely and repeatedly claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in the US, in which 20 children and six adults were killed, was a hoax.

Musk wrote that his own child had died, and that he “had no mercy” for anyone who “would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame”.

Previously he said no decision about banned accounts would be made until a moderation board had been appointed.

Musk completed his $44bn purchase of Twitter on October 28 after months of wrangling.

He has since laid off half of the firm’s 7,500-strong workforce, and hundreds more staff are believed to have left, following an email saying that long hours and “hardcore” work would be required of those who remained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

…unveils electronic platform for public offeringsN19.805

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday announced the launch of X-PO, an online platform for the subscription of public offerings (POs), following the ‘No Objection’ letter received from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The X-PO, the first end-to-end online public offerings platform in Africa, is designed to enhance the experiences of stakeholders in the […]
Business

Oil dips after OPEC+ delays meeting on supply decision

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices inched lower on Friday after OPEC+ ministers delayed a meeting on output policy as the United Arab Emirates balked at a plan to add back 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 10 cents at $75.13 a […]

Oil theft
Business Feature

Oil Theft: FG won’t relent in chasing people with dubious sources of wealth –Kyari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, in a recent interaction with the media in Abuja, said the government was on the trail of oil thieves. He stated that those persons with inexplicable sources of wealth are now under the watch of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica