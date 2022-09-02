Muslim businessmen congratulate NAHCON chair on successive 2022 Hajj

The Companion – an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has congratulated the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on the successful completion of the 2022 Hajj operation. In a statement issued by the National Amir, Engr. Kamil Olalekan, the group said the last Hajj represents the maiden Hajj operation since the appointment of Kunle Hassan and his team. Olalekan noted that the 2022 Hajj operation is particularly difficult and challenging given the circumstances under which the board and the operators performed.

“First, it was the hajj with the shortest notice and preparations coupled with several restrictions and many innovations introduced by the Saudi authorities. It is also noteworthy that the hajj operations including the return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims was concluded one week ahead of both Saudi’s and NAHCON’S planned deadline.

“The Companion also specially congratulates and appreciate the NAHCON chairman for admitting and owning up that there were challenges, constraints and last minute setbacks during the outbound trips from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, which sadly resulted in the missing of hajj by a number of intending pilgrims, and for which the Board profusely apologised with a promise not only to fully refund their hajj fares but also to review the 2022 Hajj operations, take the necessary lessons and ensure seamless procedures in subsequent Hajj operations,” he said. The National Amir also disclosed in the statement that the NAHCON chief until his appointment was an executive member of the group, calling him a silent achiever whose capacity to deliver is never in doubt.

“Zikrullah Hassan, who until his appointment as Executive Chairman of NAHCON was the National Da’wah Director of our Association, The Companion, is widely known for his doggedness and as a silent achiever whose capacity and capability to deliver is never in doubt. He noted further that Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan is an upright and devoted Muslim who is armed to the teeth with Hajj operation experiences as well as the knowledge of the Qur’an, Sunnah of Rosulullah (SAW), and fluency in Arabic, all of which put together qualify him more for the job. “The Companion is very proud of Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan and the success so far recorded and confident that his wealth of experience will be brought to bear in the discharge of the task ahead in the Hajj Commission,” he added.

The National Amir prayed Allah to continue to shower his mercy and favour on Zikrullah Hassan and his team, crown their efforts with more successes and bless NAHCON with hitch free pilgrimage operations. Meanwhile, The Companion also mobilised support for Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, who is senatorial candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District, assuring people of his constituency of good representation, commitment to good governance laced with the fear of Allah. The National Amir congratulated Salisu, a former National Secretary General of The Companion, over his success at the primary election of his party, saying he’s known to be courageous and determined to the cause of Allah and nation building

