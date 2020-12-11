Muslim, Catholic journalists parley, seek accurate reportage

The Muslim and the Catholic Journalists’ groups have engaged in a parley where the need for media men to uphold the ethics of their profession in the discharge of duties to the citizens and the nation. This call was made at a one-day workshop organized by Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) and the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) held at the Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja.

The workshop, with the theme: “Peace Building and Promotion of Religious Tolerance,” focused on importance of peace in nation building and agreed that religious tolerance and harmony would lead to peaceful co-existence.

The media practitioners are also urged to de-emphasize the use of ethnic differences and rise above factors that can lead to divisiveness in their reports and advised to be circumspect on reports they published about their country.

The Acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Professor Armstrong Idachaba, in his paper entitled; ‘Media As A Tool for Social Change, Cohesion and Development’, said Nigeria media has always been a tool for political development and which the politicians use to achieve political gains. The NBC boss said it is the responsibility of the media to forge right of unity and de-emphasize ethnic differences but rather be a force to unify the people and the society. Idachaba said while good journalism builds social change, cohesion and national development, bad journalism leads to the breakdown of law and order.

“The media should always set a common progressive agenda and not one that will divide the country. No media should promote offensive reportage that can incite violence and division, must not be seen promoting or inciting provocative broadcast but rather promote decent transmissions of social content for moral upbringing of the future generations.

”Media should report and broadcast what is professionally acceptable at all times to engender peace and harmony in the country,” Idachaba, a professor of Mass Communication said. President, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Abdur-Rahmon Balogun, (left) welcoming the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Revd. Yakubu Pam while the President of Catholic Media Practitioners association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) Patrick Osu looks on during the one day joint interfaith workshop for the Media Practitioners in Abuja. Speaking on the same topic, a former Editor-in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Alli Hakeem, said lack of cohesion and the failure to speak with one voice has led to fragmentation the country is witnessing today.

He said the media should embrace new ethos that will “take us back to what existed in the past”. The former NAN Chief said the media is not for extremists and naysayers to achieve their agenda but to report issues positively and forge cohesion and unity among the citizens. He said the media should be circumspect about what they publish about the country while adding that media reports must be accurate, objective, truthful, fair and balanced.

Like this: Like Loading...