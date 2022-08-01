Metro & Crime

Muslim community marks Hijrah calendar with decking of mosque

Members of the Zawiyat Sofwat – El-Rahmat-El- Islamiyyat (ZASRAM), Central Mosque, Ota, Ogun State Saturday, ushered in the new Islamic calendar (1444 AH), with the decking of their mosque under construction.

The members, under the leadership of the Chief Imam/ National Missioner (Home and Abroad), Sheikh AbdurRazaq AbdulHameed Onaolapo Kasolayo, moved to the site with contractors, artisans and other relevant workers as early as 6am after the early morning prayer (Salatus Subuh), well prepared for the task ahead.

 

During the sermon on Friday preceding the New Year, Imam Kasolayo had spelt out the importance of participation in the construction of a mosque just as he  enjoined the congregation to always strive to be part of such a project.

Quoting copiously from the Noble Qur’an, Sheik Kasolayo reiterated the huge rewards awaiting participants in such a venture, saying, “the blessings from the almighty Allah on them can never be  overemphasized.”

The Islamic scholar also quoted a prophetic Hadith that says, “Whoever builds a house for God in this world should be sure of a house in the garden of al-janat,” adding that, “the Almighty Allah does not renege in any promise made for mankind.”

 

