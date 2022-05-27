Muslim Foundation raises the alarm over cemeteries’ invasion

Disturbed by the rising demand for human parts and cases of exhumation of cemeteries, Al-Ummah Cemetery and Islamic Inheritance Affairs Foundation has raised the alarm over the invasion of cemeteries. The coordinator, Al-Ummah Cemetery, Muyideen Akande, who raised the alarm, also appealed to the government institutions, religious bodies, and security operatives to stop the alarming demand for human parts for rituals and the invasion of the cemeteries for human parts. The foundation noted that the menace is not limited to the fresh parts of the bodies of the people kidnapped for the purpose, but also the corpses of the deceased Muslims buried in the Muslim cemeteries in Yoruba land are not left out. Hence, the foundation hinted that it planned to establish 20 world-class Muslim cemeteries in the western part of the country, adding that the allocation of the first 20 proposed cemeteries would be according to the estimated Muslim population in each state.

He said: “The cemetery will be built in each state as follows: six for Lagos and Ogun; four for Oyo State, three for Osun State, three for Kwara State, two for Ekiti State and two for Ondo State. We urge Muslims to contribute generously to the establishment of the cemeteries.

“In Islam, the remains of a deceased Muslim must be treated with an appreciable level of sacredness as the human dignity of the deceased must not be violated. It is forbidden to remove any part of the deceased’s body and it must not be cremated or be left rotten. It must be buried following all the guidelines and protocols laid down by the Holy Prophet (pbuh). “It was reported in a tradition narrated by Muslims that breaking the bone of the deceased is like breaking the bone of the living human being. Almighty Allah, the Lord of honour, rhetorically says: “Would one of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother? You would hate it.” (Qur’an 49 : 12)” He added that on no account must the corpse of a deceased Muslim be tampered with, and anybody who does so is a sinner.

He said that there should be no justification for the criminal acts, alleging that it was unfortunate that justice is not always served in the cases. He added: “The internal security mechanism of the existing Muslim cemeteries in Yoruba land should be fortified with modern-day security outfits like Closed- Circuit Television (CCTV), security lights, proper fencing, security personnel, and other workers should be paid very well as this will go a long way to prevent them from being bribed to allow criminals to burgle the cemetery and putting a stop to the establishment of sub-standard Muslim cemeteries in Yoruba land.”

Akande, urged every Muslim to contribute to the laudable project financially and in kind. “Provide a befitting home for yourself by contributing to the establishment of no less than 20 world-class standard cemeteries for the Muslims in the Southwest,” he advised”

