Muslim group condemns killing of student

A Muslim group under the aegis of Muslims United for Peace and Justice has condemned the murder of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. They called for justice against the perpetrators of the murder.

The Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who spoke on behalf of the group at a press conference in Lagos, said perhaps the tragic event of the murder of Deborah can be utilized as a turning point in Muslim-Christian relations, and herald a new era of peaceful and respectful coexistence.

The group said: “We condemn every act of insult and provocation along religious and ethnic fault lines. In particular, we condemn in an equal measure any insults, abuse, denigration or mischievous attacks against any and all prophets of God, be it Muhammad (SAW), Jesus, Moses, Abraham or any other (peace be on them all).

