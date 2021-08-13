Islam

Muslim journalists urge FG to address rising food prices

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has lamented the high costs of food items and other commodities in the country and called on the Federal Government to find a solution to the problem. The MMPN, in a communique after its monthly meeting held last weekend in Ibadan, urged Nigerian youths to shun social vices and engage themselves meaningfully in order to contribute positively to the society.

The organisation, in the communique signed by its chairman, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, stated that many Nigerians, especially the masses, were currently facing untold hardship due to the high costs of foods and other commodities. It also said: “Many youths in the country engage in the consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs which have adverse effects on their psychological well-being, resulting in thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, gun running, among others. “We call on government at all levels to address the rate at which hard drugs and drinks are being circulated in the society.

“We frowned at the unregulated manner alcohol and other hard drugs are being displayed and sold at motor parks as well as other parts of the society. This is responsible for some major crashes recorded on the roads in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.”

It called on the government to impose heavy sanctions to discourage the sale and consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs in the society. The organisation described as commendable, the decision of the Oyo State government to pay workers’ salary before the celebration of this year’s Eld-el- Kabir festival. It implored the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, to be unbiased in the composition of the new State Executive Council in line with his promise to be fair to all religions. He called on parents to mentor their children and see that they shun all forms of social vices so that they could become responsible members of the society.

The MMPN called on government at all levels and wellmeaning Nigerians to empower youths and the needy in the society, saying empowering those on the streets would reduce insecurity in Nigeria. It also lauded the Oyo State government for evacuating beggars from the streets and advised other states in Nigeria to emulate the initiative.

