Muslim leader sues for religious harmony

The chairman of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has underscored the need for Nigerians of all religious persuasions to embrace harmonious living with one another in order to create an atmosphere that is devoid of suspicion and fear. Alhaji Kilani made the remark at the inauguration of members of the local government chapter of NIREC, held at Oke Agbe Akoko, headquarters of the council area.

The Muslim leader appealed preachers to do away with inciting and provocative sermons and warned people against infringing on the rights of others under the guise of religious practices. He commended the Federal Government for its effort at ensuring religious harmony across the country through the establishment of NIREC at the national, state and local government levels.

The chairman to Akoko North West Local Government Area, Mr Ayodele Akande, described the NIREC members as respected religious and community leaders in the area. Akande, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Ade Adeyanju, commended the body for its contributions and efforts at ensuring peace and development in the council area. He solicited the support of NIREC on the success of the forthcoming 30th anniversary of the council. He then inaugurated Alhaji Kilani (co-chairman), Pastor Samuel Popoola (co-chairman) and Alhaji Hussein Mohamed (secretary) as leaders of the 10-member body. A highlight of the event was the announcement of the membership of the Olubaram of Ibaram-Akoko, Oba Senior Apostle Olusegun Atibioke.

