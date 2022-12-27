Metro & Crime

Muslim leaders direct female students to start wearing hijab in Ogun schools

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State Tuesday directed all female Muslim students in public schools to start wearing hijabs.

The league issued the directive at the end of its December meeting, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Islamic leaders said the declaration for the use of hijab in public schools in the state followed a recent meeting they had with the government on the need for their female children to adorn themselves with hijabs on the school uniform.

The league in a statement Tuesday, signed by its Secretary General, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, said the commencement of the usage of hijab starts January 9, 2023 when the students resume for their second term.

The league also said only: “Desiring and willing female Muslim students could adorn white colour shoulder length cape hijab as they resume for the second term of the 2022/2023 academic session on Monday 9th January, 2023 and henceforth without any fear of molestation or punishment.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

