Muslim leaders direct female students to wear hijab in Ogun schools

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State yesterday directed all female Muslim students in public schools to start wearing hijab. The league issued the directive at the end of its December meeting, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Islamic leaders said the declaration for the use of hijab in public schools in the state followed a recent meeting they had with the government on the need for their female children to adorn themselves with hijabs on the school uniform.

The league in a statement yesterday, signed by its Secretary General, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, said the commencement of the usage of hijab starts January 9, 2023 when the students resume for their second term. The league also said only: “Desiring and willing female Muslim students could adorn white colour shoulder length cape hijab as they resume for the second term of the 2022/2023 academic session on Monday 9th January, 2023 and henceforth without any fear of molestation or punishment.”

The statement reads in part: “As a critical stakeholder in Ogun State and the country at large, and on behalf of Muslims in Ogun state (the Muslim Ummah) and as leaders of a people, we have the responsibility to respond to their legitimate concerns. “At the end of our December 2022 general meeting where many issues concerning the welfare of the Ummah were discussed, we resolved to express the opinion of the Muslim community (the Ummah) in the state as it concerns the following issues.

“Many female Muslim students in Nigeria and Ogun State in particular have continued to feature unnecessarily in many protracted cases of infringements on their rights in their quest to practice their religion especially as regards the use of hijab in schools.

“However, all doubts or controversies on the matfor ter have been put to rest by the pronouncement of the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which reaffirmed the rights of Muslim students in Nigerian Schools to use hijab as they so wished.” The league, however, pleaded with the state government to warn teachers and school heads to desist from depriving Muslim female students their human rights and accept the approval of the use of hijab in schools. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the State, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu could not be reached as of the time of filing this report to confirm the statement.

 

