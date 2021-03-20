Muslim man renounces faith, converts to Christianity over gruesome killing of parents

A middle aged man identified as Eturhobore Akpororo Andrew, who lives in Borno State, has renounced his Muslim faith and converted to Christianity over what he described as the sad and gruesome murder of his parents. Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Eturhobore, who is a native of Urhobo, Delta State, said that his family had been of the Muslim faith over the years but said that he has now seen no reason to continue with that faith after the gruesome killing of his parents by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Speaking further, Eturhobore said: “My parents and l are dedicated Muslim faith and have no belief in any other religion apart from being a Muslim but l was taught a bitter lesson having seen how my parents were murdered in cold blood. “Since the incident, the only people that have shown enough care for me and my siblings have been my brothers in the Christian faith, hence l have no option but to get converted to Christianity. “My conversion to Christianity has brought smiles to me, believing that Jesus Christ is our Lord and saviour and we have no other God apart from him, who is the beginning and the end.”

Like this: Like Loading...