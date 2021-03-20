Muslim man renounces faith, converts to Christianity over gruesome killing of parents

A middle aged man identified as Eturhobore Akpororo Andrew, who lives in Borno State, has renounced his Muslim faith and converted to Christianity over what he described as the sad and gruesome murder of his parents. Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, Eturhobore, who is a native of Urhobo, Delta State, said that his family had been of the Muslim faith over the years but said that he has now seen no reason to continue with that faith after the gruesome killing of his parents by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Speaking further, Eturhobore said: “My parents and l are dedicated Muslim faith and have no belief in any other religion apart from being a Muslim but l was taught a bitter lesson having seen how my parents were murdered in cold blood. “Since the incident, the only people that have shown enough care for me and my siblings have been my brothers in the Christian faith, hence l have no option but to get converted to Christianity. “My conversion to Christianity has brought smiles to me, believing that Jesus Christ is our Lord and saviour and we have no other God apart from him, who is the beginning and the end.”
Related Articles
Amid pandemic, Pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians
Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit. Iraqis were keen to welcome him and the global attention his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adegoke: We need special courts for kidnappers, armed robbers
Mr. Kunle Adegoke is a former Secretary of the North East Task Force of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on virtual court proceedings, Infectious Disease Bill and sundry issues What is the propriety of special courts for kidnappers and armed robbers as being canvassed by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NMA accuses JOHESU of blackmail, ignorance on MDCN bill
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has accused health workers under the Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) of blackmailing Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Repeal and Reenactment Bill. NMA also accused the health workers of being ignorant of the purpose of the Bill, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)