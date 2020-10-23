Islam

Muslim Media Watch warns against overheating of polity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country.

 

The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order to overheat the polity.

The MMWG warned that “careless, senseless and irresponsible statements must be checked to avert political, ethnic and religious crises,” saying this could only be done if those found culpable are made to face the law either as individuals or groups.

 

It described as inflammatory a statement credited to a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafiya, that the commander of Boko-Haram in Nigeria is a serving governor in the northern part of Nigeria. The MMWG described the development as worrisome, saying the statement was capable of promoting disaffection and causing chaos and instability.

According to the group, from the events that have followed the “provocative” comment, “one could see that personal animosities are gradually being developed to add to humongous problems we are facing presently.”

 

The MMWG said as the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states draw near, the Federal Government should ensure that political thugs and their sponsors pay for their actions “this time around.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Islam

NACOMYO condemns rising rape, murder cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The apex Muslim youths’ group, National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has condemned the recent cases of rape and murder in different parts of the country. It expressed sadness over the rape and murder of Uwa Omozuwa in Benin, Bello in Ibadan and the “defiling of a minor in Jigawa State by a 57-year-old […]
Islam

2020 Hajj: Pilgrims ban puts N150bn annual transactions in jeopardy

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ban placed on pilgrims from hajj participating countries by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to COVID 19 pandemic has out annual transactions worth N150 billion in jeopardy. National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who declared this in a write up in which he did a review of the Hajj operations, maintained […]
Islam

Hijab-wearing Nigerian wins Bill Gates’ 2020 Changemaker Award

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has named a gender and disabilities rights activist Hauwa Ojeifo as its Changemaker Award winner for 2020. The 2020 Changemaker Award celebrates an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or from a position of leadership. It recognised Ojeifo for her work promoting gender equality (Global Goal #5). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: