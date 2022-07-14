Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: Ignore religion, vote competence, Akeredolu tells Nigerians

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Nigerians to vote for competence during the 2023 general elections. According to Akeredolu, thefaithof theVicePresident does not in any way affect performance in any government. The governor, who expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation, noted that the workstopsonthePresident’s table. Hesaid: “Muslim-Muslim Tickethasnothingtodowith performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the President.

It is the Presidentthatyouarevoting for. He decides what happens. Whetherit’saMuslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this. “I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for better.”

The governorspoke while swearing-in of two new commissioners, heldattheCocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital. The new Commissioners are Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph. Sowore has been assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Ologbese was equally assigned to the Ministry of RegionalIntegration and Diaspora.

