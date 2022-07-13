All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim- Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members –APC Christian leaders Shettima, a Muslim, as vice presidential candidate. The APC Christian leaders accused their party of displaying “crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church” by selecting Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, saying the development had denied them the opportunity to meet their people and campaign for the party in 2023. In a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kaduna signed by Prof. Doknan Sheni and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim yesterday, the group said: “We cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim – Muslim ticket”. The group also noted with concern the resignation of some high-profile Christians from the APC, saying more will “follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and

