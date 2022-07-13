News Top Stories

Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members –APC Christian leaders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim- Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members –APC Christian leaders Shettima, a Muslim, as vice presidential candidate. The APC Christian leaders accused their party of displaying “crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church” by selecting Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, saying the development had denied them the opportunity to meet their people and campaign for the party in 2023. In a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kaduna signed by Prof. Doknan Sheni and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim yesterday, the group said: “We cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim – Muslim ticket”. The group also noted with concern the resignation of some high-profile Christians from the APC, saying more will “follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra confirms one positive case of monkeypox

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anambra State Government has disclosed that one out of the two suspected cases of monkeypox reported in the state has been confirmed positive. CommissionerforHealth, Dr. Afam Obidike, made the disclosure at a news conference in Awka on Thursday. Obidike said that the state had been on alert following reports of the disease early this year […]
News

The inspiring story of Luc Longmire every aspiring entrepreneur must read

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While several startups have interesting back stories, they tend to be circumstances most people can relate to. Yet some entrepreneurs have truly amazing stories that motivate and inspire. Lucas “Luc” Longmire’s background is one of those extraordinary tales. Luc grew up in a small town in Indiana. In high school, football wasn’t just his passion, […]
News

MultiChoice announces price slash on DStv, GOtv decoders

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Monday, February 1. The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica