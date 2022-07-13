All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim- Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Muslim-Muslim Candidacy: We can’t campaign to our Northern members –APC Christian leaders Shettima, a Muslim, as vice presidential candidate. The APC Christian leaders accused their party of displaying “crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church” by selecting Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, saying the development had denied them the opportunity to meet their people and campaign for the party in 2023. In a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kaduna signed by Prof. Doknan Sheni and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim yesterday, the group said: “We cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim – Muslim ticket”. The group also noted with concern the resignation of some high-profile Christians from the APC, saying more will “follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and
Related Articles
Anambra confirms one positive case of monkeypox
Anambra State Government has disclosed that one out of the two suspected cases of monkeypox reported in the state has been confirmed positive. CommissionerforHealth, Dr. Afam Obidike, made the disclosure at a news conference in Awka on Thursday. Obidike said that the state had been on alert following reports of the disease early this year […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
The inspiring story of Luc Longmire every aspiring entrepreneur must read
While several startups have interesting back stories, they tend to be circumstances most people can relate to. Yet some entrepreneurs have truly amazing stories that motivate and inspire. Lucas “Luc” Longmire’s background is one of those extraordinary tales. Luc grew up in a small town in Indiana. In high school, football wasn’t just his passion, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MultiChoice announces price slash on DStv, GOtv decoders
MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Monday, February 1. The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)