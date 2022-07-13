Muslim-Muslim ticket, affront on Nigerians’ sensibility –Onitiri

A Muslim/Muslim Presidency being proposed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other party come 2023, is most unacceptable to Nigerians because it would create unprecedented chaos in the country.

Renowned Lagos politician, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, who gave this warning in a statement in Lagos yesterday, described the decision as an affront on the sensibility of Nigerians.

He cautioned that apart from being the uncivilised in our political space, Nigeria is a secular state and religion has come to play a central stage in our political structure.

The social critic emphasised that APC shouldn’t plunge the country into religious turmoil when Christians were already being slaughtered, maimed and killed in the North for no just cause.

“Never again will Nigerians tolerate afflictions we are presently going through in this country under the Buhari/Osinbajo maladministration, resulting in daily killings, maiming and kidnapping of Christians all over the country.

“We are already witnessing a failed state where ISWAP, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and terrorists massacre innocent and defenceless Christians and other innocent citizens for free.

“None of the criminals were arrested or prosecuted while our military would look elsewhere when these atrocities were being committed,” Onitiri alleged.

Onitiri pointed out that Nigerians could not quickly forget Kashim Shettima administration’s lapse when he was governor of Borno state, resulting in the abduction of the Chibok girls who, up till now, most of the girls are still in the terrorists camp.

He called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and all Christians to vote massively against the Muslim/Muslim ticket adding that Christians who vote for this ticket would be signing their death warrants, those of their children and unborn generations of Nigerians.

The politician asked all patriotic Nigerians to speak up against “this dastardly poisonous concoction being prepared for elimination of innocent citizens and Christians”.

While urging Nigerians to vote out APC government overwhelmingly, he alleged that the government has not lived up to expectations in fighting corruption, insecurity and boosting the country’s economy, adding Nigeria’s problem is leadership.

He said politicians should learn to make sacrifices and be sensitive to the feelings and aspirations of the people. “We are in election year. Our politicians should learn to balance our sensibilities”, he said.

