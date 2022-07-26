News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Aiyedogbon slams APC, Tinubu

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable cleric and convener, Catalyst Global Peace and Justice Initiative, Pastor Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon, has criticized the Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said the action of APC including the recent “parade of 30 fake bishops” at the unveiling of Kassim Shettima, the running mate of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shows a “flagrant display of insensitivity and the direct insult on the collective sensibility of every Nigerian to the level of sacrilege through the desecration of sacredness of divinely ordained priesthood.”

 

Aiyedogbon stated this at the weekend at a press briefing tagged; “Unfolding Development and Concerns 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria.”

 

Related Articles
News

Nigerian varsity bursars to understudy Ghana system

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Association of Bursars of Nigerian Universities (ABNU) has said it has sent some of its members to understudy Ghanaian universities’ revenue generation system to shore up their performances in their various institutions.   The National Chairman of the association, Dr. Victor Imagbe, made the disclosure yesterday at the body’s annual conference and award. Imagbe, […]
News

Global Stars, youths rally at Kigali summit to end malaria 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global changemakers including David Beckham, Pierre Aubameyang, Yemi Alade, Eliud Kipchoge, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie came together with youth voices from across the globe to demand urgent action to end malaria, as they delivered the Zero Malaria Starts with Me – Draw the Line Against Malaria campaign petition to world leaders at the Kigali Summit […]
News

Zoning presidency to S’East in conformity with federal character principle, group replies northern counterparts

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The umbrella socio- political organisation of South East Youth groups, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said it was alarmed by the position of some groups and individuals from the North who wants power presidency to remain in the North as zoning of the presidency could throw up unqualified president in 2023. COSEYL […]

