Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Aiyedogbon slams APC, Tinubu

Notable cleric and convener, Catalyst Global Peace and Justice Initiative, Pastor Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon, has criticized the Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said the action of APC including the recent “parade of 30 fake bishops” at the unveiling of Kassim Shettima, the running mate of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shows a “flagrant display of insensitivity and the direct insult on the collective sensibility of every Nigerian to the level of sacrilege through the desecration of sacredness of divinely ordained priesthood.”

Aiyedogbon stated this at the weekend at a press briefing tagged; “Unfolding Development and Concerns 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria.”

