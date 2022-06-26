News Top Stories

Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC panics, reconsiders decision

• Party leaders alarmed over backlash from Christians

• Buhari, leaders, Tinubu to meet this week

 

Investigations within the circles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed that the party is in panic mood over the adoption of a Muslim -Muslim ticket for the next year’s Presidential election. A high party source revealed this to Sunday Telegraph.

 

Although the National Leadership of the APC has not officially accepted the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidential tickets, some party members have canvassed that on the grounds that it was the only way that the APC can win.

 

It was on the strength of the above that the search for the running mate for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim, is within the Northern Muslims-the reason the placeholder is also a Muslim. However, the position of Christians, especially faith leaders that Christians should not vote for any party with a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 is giving the party a serious concern, a party source said.

 

The source also said that the number of Christians turning out for the INEC registration for PVCs was alarming to the party. According to the source, the national leadership of the party seems to be at the crossroads, not knowing what to do over the decision of Muslim-Muslim ticket that seems to have carried the day.

 

Before the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the APC had initially contemplated to choose a Northern Christian from the North East. At this point, considerations were made among the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; his predecessor, Engr. Babachir Lawal; Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong and former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara. As these were considered, some party members came with the opinion that the party would not have victory with Muslim- Christian ticket.

 

Some of the APC members who spoke against a Muslim -Christian ticket are: Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; the Senate Majority Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; the Senator Representing Borno Central, Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima.

 

However, ever since the Muslim-Muslim ticket seemed to have been adopted, the party has not been able to agree on who should be nominated as the running mate of the Presidential candidate.

It would be recalled that Sunday Telegraph had reported that the APC Governors and Tinubu’s political associates and family members were divided over the choice of the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima.

While the APC governors are rooting for Zulum, Tinubu’s associates and family members are rooting for Shettima. The party source said: “There is so much confusion in the APC camp over this Muslim-Muslim ticket. They didn’t know it was going to provoke this backlash of reactions. “If the Northern APC Muslim cannot vote a Muslim- Christian ticket, then they are insincere with the ticket they gave to a Southern Muslim.

“It was also obvious that they had planned for a Southern Christian to have a Northern Muslim but with the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku as opposition PDP Presidential candidate, the permutations changed.

 

“The concerns that other major Presidential candidates on the ballot will have a Muslim-Christian or a Christian-Muslim ticket, with only APC with Muslim- Muslim is worrisome. “The party might likely review the situation to fight from a position of strength, which is Muslim-Christian ticket.

 

“No Christian listens to the argument that the APC Presidential candidate’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, is a Christian and a Pastor for that matter. To them, that is defeatist argument.”

According to the source, the APC Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors and party leadership might likely meet this week to review some of the decisions of the party on the primaries.

 

