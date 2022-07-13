News

Muslim-Muslim ticket attempt to polarize Nigeria – PFN

Posted on Author Baba negedu Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter Wednesday disclosed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an attempt to polarize the country on religious lines.

Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, PFN Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter, in a statement also accused the APC of its “consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in Nigeria by our political players. This is done in the face of increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but against the plan of God.”

PFN said the new trend of fielding party flag bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system.

“It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity. I see this as an irresponsible decision and a disregard for our diversities. I wish to state that it is not acceptable.”

Part of the statement also said it was obvious that the decision was taken to cover up for the failure of the government and to also spite other religions.

“Both Muslims and Christians are suffocating under the highest level of insecurity. This has further reduced our life expectancy in Nigeria. Apart from this, the religious fault lines in the past seven years have widened. The responsibility of all political parties at this moment should be on strengthening national integration and not otherwise.

“I call on all peace-loving citizens to reject this evil pattern that is gradually getting entrenched. Let’s unite and build a society on the basis of respect for everyone’s humanity.

“Both Muslims and Christians are affected by the economic hardships brought by poor leadership and no one should be deceived by this. Therefore, I declare the Muslim-Muslim ticket barbaric and unacceptable. We shall not let it stand because it showcases our great nation in a bad light.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

