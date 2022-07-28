Muslim-Muslim ticket greatest insult to Christendom –Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Kubwa Rt. Rev. Duke Akamisoko has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its Muslim- Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. The presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima are both Muslims. Akamisoko, who spoke at the Pre-Synod Press Conference of the Diocese in Abuja onWednesday, saidtheMuslim- Muslim ticket “is the greatest insult to the Christian community”. According to him, the 2nd session of the 5th Synod holds from July 29 to 31 at St Peter’s Church, Karu, Abuja The cleric, who bemoaned the security challenges facing thecountry, said: “Itisirresponsible of the APC to take its politicalsurvivaloverthestability and peace of Nigeria.

“The party ought to have takenacuefromtheopposition against his vice presidential ambition and how President Muhammadu Buhari opted for a Christian running mate in 2015 instead of the Muslim- Muslim ticket. “A Muslim-Muslim ticket is the greatest insult to the Christian community, especially in the Northern region. “Is the APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who is intelligent enough to be its vice presidential candidate? “Is the APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who has a political value to deliver victory to it? Definitely, the answer is no.” He asked all levels of government to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting life and property. Akamisoko said: “Discussions at different fora have shown that the main cause of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the country is bad leadership.

“It is on this premise we challenge leaders at all tiers of government to provide social amenities which can make life comfortable for Nigerians. “Such amenities are stable electricity as this will help in the growth and sustenance of the production sector of the country; good roads network — this will no doubt aid the movement of goods from one point to another. ‘If these two areas are improved, it is certain that there will be more sanity in our country.” The former National Treasurer of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) added: “As it is, today, nowhere is safe again. Our roads are no longer safe; the rail is no longer safe. And it is so obvious that a larger percentage of Nigerians cannot afford to travel by air. To attend places of worship, to go to market, school, or even to stay in one’s house is no longer safe in this country. “There has never been a time in this country that insecurity has been at a peak like this.” The Bishop described the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike

