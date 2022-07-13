Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence – Akeredolu tells Nigerians

… reshuffles cabinet, assigns portfolios to two new commissioners

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Nigerians to vote for competence during the 2023 general elections.

According to Akeredolu, the faith of the Vice President does not in anyway affect performance in any government.

The governor, who expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rescue the nation, noted that the work stops on the President’s table.

He said: “Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for better.”

The governor spoke while swearing-in of two new commissioners, held at the at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The new Commissioners are Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

Sowore has been assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Ologbese was equally assigned to the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...