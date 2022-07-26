Muslim-Muslim ticket is disrespect to Christians –Ajobena

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Vice-Marshal Frank Ajobena (rtd), is bitter over the party’s decision to settle for a Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket. In this interview with OLA JAMES, the former military Administrator of Abia State described the development as the highest level of insensitivity to the feelings of Christians in Nigeria. He also speaks on why he decided to quit the party

Why did you decide to resign your membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I am not comfortable with the sad development in my party as the presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, decided to run on a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which I see as the highest level of insensitivity to all Christians in Nigeria.

It simply smacks of arrogance and total disrespect to Christians, who are members of the APC.

Some people are of the opinion that there is nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Why are you against it?

Honestly, it portrays us as a people, who can easily be bought over with money. Let’s face the fact; in what capacity will I be serving on Tinubu’s campaign train?

As a slave! A man must stand for something tangible else he will fall for anything and this is why I quit the party. It is not my character to play double game. I am not pretending.

Besides, I am a senior party member. Honestly, this is not my idea of politics although I like APC and I am not against Senator Tinubu.

Don’t you think that the debate over the APC same faith presidential ticket will make Muslims feel that Christians are against their religion?

I want to categorically state that I hold no malice against any region or religious belief. I remain an unalloyed advocate of secularism as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I had earlier sent a congratulatory message to Senator Kashim Shettima for the landslide victory of Senator Tinubu in the APC presidential primary election.

The message states that the extra ordinary victory would not have been possible without the exceptional salesmanship which he exhibited in articulating the virtues embed in the man (Tinubu).

I also stated that I wish to partner with him in a more active role as we enter the general election campaigns phase of the presidential contest.

In fact during the campaigns, I listened to his presentations at the interactive session with Delta State statutory delegates in Asaba and his outing on television were quite convincing. Unfortunately, the delegates were denied participation at the primary election.

Did you observe power-play within the APC fold that may have led to the party’s decision to support same faith ticket?

Yes, I did. It is obvious that there are two interests within the party fold. First is the national interest and individual interest.

We are talking about the unity of this country which should be the paramount interest concerning us since independence but can there can’t be peace and progress in the absence of unity and love. I had expected that for justice sake, the presidency should have been zoned to South-East geopolitical zone.

That is the right thing to do. In fact, both parties, APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should have zoned the 2023 presidency to the South-East.

The North has ruled likewise the South-West and the right thing that should have been done was to allow the South-East to rule although the South-South has ruled through Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for one term because this country is built on a tripod.

What is your take on rising insecurity across the country?

Insecurity is another issue all Nigerians should join hands to fight. The worrisome issue should not be left on the hand of the Federal Government alone, so there should be total war on insecurity.

Besides, there is the need to address national interest which concerns every Nigerian.

Both issues should be tackled simultaneously because if the country is invaded, it is surely going to affect everybody, including the economy.

It is like rain that beats everybody. In fact, I am worried that the national interest and unity of the country is being compromised but they should remember that posterity will judge us if we fail to do the right thing.

How would you assess the APC-led Federal Government in terms of fulfilling its campaign promises to Nigerians?

If I may ask; did the PDP government lead well? Was it not because of their poor performance that APC has to come in to rescue Nigeria from poor leadership?

In the whole world, no government is perfect but to my conscience, I will say that the APC government has done better than PDP.

What is your projection about the 2023 general election?

One thing is certain and that is, we are going to have a hitch-free exercise. Remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is a peace-loving man and everything about him and his government is peaceful and crisis-free.

However, I will like to advise the electorate to try and get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and that is one of the ways we can get a hitch-free election.

Besides, I want to also advice our politicians to avoid campaign of calumny, mudslinging and character assassination. Above all, Nigeria is a peaceful country and we should try to maintain that stance during and after the election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...