Muslim-Muslim ticket: My opposition led to Buhari picking Osinbajo in 2015-ATIKU

A recurring figure in the Nigerian political firmament, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has shown so much tenacity in his bid to lead the country. Those opposed to him derisively refer to him as a perennial contestant but in this interview he granted to Arise Television, monitored by OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Adamawa-born retired Customs officer turned politician spoke on a wide range of issues. Excerpts:

How do you feel being a veteran or as some people would say, a perpetual aspirant or candidate since 1992 and now the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

What gives you the confidence that you will get it this time? Maybe I may have to take you back to my political journey or political history. You will recall that I tried to run to be the governor of my state from old Gongola State up to the present day Adamawa State. I ran four times before I was eventually elected the governor but I never served to be governor before I was elected the vice president. Basically, I’m driven by p a s – sion and the desire to g i v e back to this country what this country has done for me.

If I were to be born around this time, I don’t think I would have been that fortunate or lucky to become what I have become today. So, I am more or less driven by the passion to give back to society what this society or country has done for me. Basically, this is it (my motivation). Either in politics or in history, we have several leaders all over the world who have made attempts to serve their country.

One of the greatest presidents in American history is Abraham Lincoln and this was somebody who ran up to six times before becoming the president of the United States of America. At my age and with what I have been able to accomplish, I don’t desire anything more than passion to serve my country and my fellow countrymen and women, this is what is the driving force behind my persistent desire to serve my country.

Some would say that your party struggled to accept the idea of another Northern president after what would be eight years of the Presidency of a Northerner, the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, that accounted for the huge resentment when it was perceived that you rejected Governor (Nyesom) Wike as your running mate given that he is one of the bright hopes in the PDP. Why did you choose Governor (Ifeanyi) Okowa as your running mate over Governor Wike and what reconciliatory efforts are you making?

I also want you to recollect that I have contested this Presidency a couple of times and anytime I lost, I do not try to blame anybody. I will first of all carry my grievances to the court of law up to the Supreme Court. Whatever the Supreme Court decides, I accept. I then move on and plan for the future. First and foremost, I don’t think that Governor Wike was rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But the point is that we must und e r – stand that it is the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate. The person that he believes that he can work with amicably and also deliver on the policies of the party and also try to unify the country. If you can go through history, I was given a ticket in 2007, picked a South Easterner, an Igbo. I was given a ticket in 2019, I picked an Igbo and 2022, I picked an Igbo man again. This is just to show you my desire to unify the country. Governor Wike is a brilliant politician, he is courageous, he is tenacious and I believe he has a future in the political evolution of this country. It is not a question of rejection, certainly not. It is too harsh a word to say that he was rejected.

I will like to ask, since Governor Wike and some of his supporters mostly some other PDP governors are of the opinion that you should have chosen him (Governor Wike) based on a report of a panel that was put together to select your running mate.We were told by Governor Samuel Ortom that Governor Wike was the choice of 14 out of 17 members of the panel but that you jettisoned the report of the committee by picking Governor Okowa. Governor Ortom who initially said he was waiting for God for his next line of action however said he and his group would reconsider their stand if you reach out to Governor Wike. How far have you gone in your efforts to reach out to Governor Wike and his group?

Let me put the records straight. The committee that was set up at my own instance deliberated. There was no vote and they recommended three names. Members of the committee knew that it was my prerogative to pick any one of the three that were recommended to me. There was actually no vote, it’s not true. Governor Ortom himself chaired that committee. He knew that there was no voting at the proceedings of the committee. I have the report of that committee. They recommended three people and out of them, I picked one. I didn’t go out of that recommendation. I think people should be fair to me and should also state the facts. That is one aspect of it. We are reaching out to Governor Wike. We are discussing with him. I believe very soon, we will find reconciliation. We are talking to him, we are talking to his governor colleagues and I am very hopeful and optimistic that we will resolve our internal crisis.

Are you saying that Governor Samuel Ortom lied to the public?

What he gave (as information to the public) was inaccurate. I can give you a copy of the report that was sent to me and I can tell you that there was no voting there. There was no record of voting.

You expressed your consistent preference for running mates from the South East but the agitation initially was that the Presidency would be micro-zoned to the South East by the PDP…

Cuts in: No! No! No! There was nothing of such in the PDP.

But you are aware that there was a general agitation…

Agitation is different from the decision to micro-zone. The PDP as a party has never sat down to micro-zone any positions. Yes, we have said there should be rotation between the North and the South as far as the Presidency is concerned. This also applies to key offices within the party and government. We (the PDP) started it. We brought it into our party’s constitution. Any other party is just following what we initiated. So, we have never micro-zoned the Presidency to any part of the country. Of course, there has to be some agitation from the South East because since the dawn of democracy they have not produced a president nor have they produced the vice president. That is the issue, which is quite legitimate but in politics, you negotiate power not through coercion. That’s why it is called politics.

Your former running mate, Mr. Peter Obi left the PDP and joined another party to run for the Presidency. Do you see this affecting the prospect of your party to win the Presidency given that the zone has always been a safe zone for the PDP?

I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take many votes from the PDP as people are suggesting. We could have seen it in the last election in Osun State. What is the performance of the Labour Party in that election? This is a party that doesn’t have a governor, it doesn’t have members at the National Assembly. It doesn’t have state Assembly members. Politics in this country is based on the structures you have at these various levels. The structures you have at the local government level, the state level and at the National level. It is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. They said they had one million voters in Osun State but how many voters voted for the Labour Party. You talk about social media, in the North, 90 per cent of our people are not on social media.

On the issues of zoning and rotation, one of the issues put up by former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State as part of his grievance against the party is say ing that Section 3C of the PDP Constitution is very clear about rotation and zoning. He is of the belief that the PDP jettisoned its own constitution by choosing you, a Northern, as its presidential candidate. Secondly, several groups within the PDP are also saying that the chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu should step down because he promised to do so should the party field its presidential candidate from the North. You have been defending Ayu’s continued stay in office…

This is not the first time that the PDP has found itself in this kind of position but I concede that there is a difference. If the elected president is from the North and the party chairman happens to also be from the North, automatically, the party chairman should revert to the South. So, Ayo Fayose is reading the provision of Section 3 of our constitution upside down. We have had similar situations before. This is not the first time when the president and the party chairman happened to be from the same zone. If I am elected the president today, automatically, Iyorcha Ayu will step down as the National Chairman. We, the Northern caucus, had a meeting on the issue of Senator Ayu and also the chairman of the Board of Trustees. The conclusion is that if the President is elected from the North, both positions will also revert. There is also a general misunderstanding, PDP is different from the APC. I agree that APC copied many things from the PDP, people unfortunately lump us together. They say if (President Muhammadu) Buhari is from the North, power must revert to the South not minding that in all the PDP administrations, the South had the highest number of years. I think we need to separate these two, so that we can be very rational in our arguments.

What is the assessment of your prospects now that the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has chosen someone from the North East where you come from? Secondly, what is your view on the Muslim-Muslim ticket with respect to its viability at a time like this? Thirdly, what is your view on the level of disunity that is currently in the country?

We got to this level of disunity through the APC but my fundamental disagreement with Asiwaju since 2007 has always been the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket. That has always been my fundamental disagreement and departure politically from Asiwaju. Remember that I came from PDP on the issue of zoning and together with Asiwaju, we formed the ACN and I won the party’s presidential ticket in Lagos. He insisted on being my running mate and I said no. I told him, I wasn’t going to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Because of that he switched support to the late (President Umaru) Yar’adua. That was the point of departure between us. It is also a fact that when Buhari emerged as the Presidential candidate of the APC in 2015, I opposed a Muslim-Muslim ticket. My opposition also re-enforced the decision of President Buhari to pick a Christian running mate. I have all along opposed that. I don’t believe in the same faith ticket because I feel it isn’t right for a country like Nigeria that is multi-ethnic and multi-religious. There should be a balancing of interests.

What’s your assessment of your prospects considering the fact that the APC has picked a running mate from the North East?

My prospects are much but I think it is an unfair question to ask me but I know that my prospects are much higher now judging by the composition of the North East. Borno and Yobe are essentially Kanuri States while the others are Hausa-Fulani states. Even if people are going to vote on that basis, I think I have a more favourable advantage from the North East.

How do you feel running against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since both of you are friends and at some time political associates?

I also wish to ask you to explain further why you maintain opposition to the Anti-Open Grazing Law. Has your opinion changed now since you are now running to lead the country? Grazing is not a Federal Government issue, the responsibility belongs to the states. I have over 1000 herds of cattle and they have never gone beyond Adamawa State. As far as I am concerned, it is a regional or state issue. This is the fact of the case. States are at liberty to take whatever measures in terms of law either for or anti-grazing as far as I am concerned. I don’t think the Federal Government has anything to do with it. That was the case in the First Republic. There were grazing reserves in the Northern Region. Unfortunately, the regions were later split into states. It is therefore the responsibility of the states. It is a concurrent issue even in the Constitution and I don’t think we should bring about legislation or changes at the national level.

What about your relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

We are still friends, of course that doesn’t mean that we will not have some form of political differences. We have been having political differences ever since we became friends.

And you are determined to beat him at the polls?

Of course, yes!

Insecurity is a serious issue in the country now, how do you plan to curb the spate of killings being carried out by Islamist groups in the North as well as the secessionist agitations in the South East?

First and foremost, we have to give all parts of the country the needed sense of belonging because there have been some exclusion of some parts of this country. I was arguing sometimes ago with top government officials by asking them that since it was a common knowledge that all the security agencies are led by people from a particular part of the country, so how are you going to expect people not to protest or to rise? Secondly, there’s insufficient number of security agents, especially policemen on the streets. I will give you an example. Egypt has a population of about 80m people but they have more than 2m policemen on the street.

Here we are in Nigeria with about 200 million people with less than 300,000 policemen on the streets. There has to be a massive recruitment of Nigerians into the police. Not only massive recruitment, we need to do training and equipping as well. Like I said, every part of the country has to be given a sense of belonging. I am a supporter of state police because in the United States of America, there are about three or four levels of policing. We need to put into the Constitution the different tiers or level of policing structure. When I was growing up, we had local police. We’ve about three or four of them in my locality and there was law and order. There should be discentralisation of the policing structure.

The issue of removal of fuel subsidy is conspicuously absent in your manifesto, is it an oversight or what?

I think Nigerians have come to accept my position on the issue of subsidy removal. You will recall that when I was the vice president, we had designed subsidy removal in four stages. I was the chairman of the Subsidy Removal Committee and I worked very closely with former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who was then the president of the NLC. We did phases one and two. By the time we finished phase two, we had left office. We expected the next PDP government of late President Umaru Yar’Adua to continue from where we stopped. If he had done that, it would have ended the issue of fuel subsidy. Unfortunately, the policy got stuck for one reason or the other, I don’t know. It is inevitable that the removal of fuel subsidy would have to happen. If you look at what we did in Phase one and two, the NLC made some demands on the issue of transportation and increase in allowances, which we all met. I believe that through negotiations with the organised labour and other stakeholders, the policy should be resumed and completed.

How do you plan to break government monopoly of the infrastructure sector to give private investors a larger role? You referred to the current interventionist management regime of our exchange rate as bad. What do you plan to do differently if you are elected into office?

As the president of the country, I am not expected to interfere much in the workings of the Central Bank but what I expect to see is a convergence in all the CBN exchange rates as well as the parallel market because I am a market-oriented person and I believe in the forces of the market and this is what I want the CBN to achieve.

What about government monopoly in the infrastructure sector?

We have started it. Most of the reforms were initiated by me as the chairman of the Privatisation Council. The telecoms reforms, the oil sector reform, the pension reforms among others were some of the things we accomplished during our administration. What I intend to do is to continue with the reforms of the various sectors of the economy whereby we can give the private sector more say and opportunities through policies such as tax incentives and all that.

