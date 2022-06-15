News Top Stories

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Only Tinubu can decide his running mate –Uzodinma

Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that only the Presidential standard- bearer of the ruling All ProgressivesCongress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could decide on whom to choose as his running mate.

 

The governor said this yesterdaywhenrequestedby State House Correspondents to volunteer his opinion on the propriety or otherwise of Tinubu selecting another Muslim as his running mate aheadof the2023Presidential election.

 

The governor, who was in the State House to confer with President Muhammadu Buhari on his planned state visit to Imo to commission some projects delivered by his administration, said Tinubu would consider all the indices that would promote fairness and unity of the country in choosing his running mate.

 

Pointedly responding to question of the possibility of the APC standard-bearer selecting a fellow Muslim as his vice, Uzodinma said he would not be breaking any law by doing that since there was nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where religion was made a factor as to who becomes the president or the running mate.

 

He said: “But we are looking for a united Nigeria, where governance will be the issue, where a president would be adjudged by his capacity to deliver democratic dividends, develop Nigeria to look like other parts of the Western world where democracy is working. “I don’t want us to reduce governance in Nigeria to certain things that will encourage divisiveness.

 

Rather, we shouldbeaunitedNigeria; be our brother’s keepers; have a president of Nigeria that will be a president representing every tribe, every religion, every denomination. And when we get there, we will cross the bridge.

 

On why the South East could not clinch the Presidency even with all the clamour from the region, the governor explained that no geo-political zone can produce a president without the cooperation of others.

 

