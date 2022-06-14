News

Muslim/Muslim ticket: Only Tinubu can decide  his running mate – Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said that only the Presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could decide on whom to choose as his running mate.

The governor said this Tuesday when requested by State House Correspondents to volunteer his opinion on the propriety or otherwise of Tinubu selecting another Muslim as his running mate ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

The governor, who was in the State House to confer with President Muhammadu Buhari on his planned state visit to Imo to commission some projects delivered by his administration, said Tinubu would consider all the indices that would promote fairness and unity of the country in choosing his running mate.

Pointedly responding to question of the possibility of the APC flag bearer selecting a fellow Muslim as his vice, Uzodinma said he would not be breaking any law by doing that since there was nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where religion was made a factor as to who becomes the President or the running mate.

He said: “But we are looking for a united Nigeria, where governance will be the issue, where a president would be adjudged by his capacity to deliver democratic dividends, develop Nigeria to look like other parts of the Western world where democracy is working.

“I don’t want us to reduce governance in Nigeria to certain things that will encourage divisiveness. Rather, we should be a united Nigeria; be our brother’s keepers; have a president of Nigeria that will be a president representing every tribe, every religion, every denomination. And when we get there, we will cross the bridge.

“The decision also to choose a running mate does not reside with any of us, the governors. It is the presidential candidate that will look at the local characteristics and every factor, political and apolitical, that will make him win his election and take the decision. So it’s not a decision that we will sit here and take for the candidate.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

