Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Orji Kalu is in order – Bishop Eke

Bishop Silas Eke of Kingly People’s Assembly, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win the 2023 presidential election with a Christian minority from Northern Nigeria as Bola Tinubu’s running mate. Eke, in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday evening in Umuahia backed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for endorsing a Muslim/Muslim ticket. The cleric urged those opposing the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos State not to crucify Kalu for trying to be a committed party man, noting that the Chief Whip of the Senate spoke like a committed chieftain of the APC without bias. “Let’s not forget that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a chieftain of the APC from a region where the party is not too popular.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. The party stands a better chance to win with a Muslim/ Muslim ticket. I didn’t hear Kalu telling APC to Islamise Nigeria. I think he is in order. “Majority of those criticizing his statement are doing so out of emotion. But to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like emotions in politics. His party wants to win just like the PDP, so I think he just revealed the party’s strategy to Nigerians which is not against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is absolutely in order. Those against him are just being emotional because of the party and its candidate.”

Recall that Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, had insisted that “there is nothing wrong if the All Progressives Congress decides to field a Muslim- Muslim ticket at the 2023 presidential election”. He told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that the paramount issue was for the APC to win the presidential election. He argued that it was not possible for a southern minority Muslim and a northern minority Christian to win a presidential election in Nigeria.

“Do you want me to speak the truth? If I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose wife is a senior pastor at a Pentecostal church, I will go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. “The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop the issue of whether you put a Christian there or not. “After all, if we win, the wife is already a pastor. This is my own opinion, and you cannot deny me my opinion.” Kalu also told newsmen that a party could also play Christian-Christian ticket, depending on the scenario.

