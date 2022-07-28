Muslim-Muslim Ticket: PDP Reps’ caucus woo Omo-Agege’s aide

The House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to woo Daniel Bwala, legal aide to Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege, to the party. Bwala left the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 11 in protest over the decision of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to pick Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate. House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who led members of PDP caucus to Bwala’s law chamber in Abuja, said he made a nice decision by leaving APC, describing the party as “a bad medicine. “But I have also noticed that when you left, you did not even make any sign that you were going anywhere. We know you’re a lawyer. We are all political animals, and we belong to different political parties to rescue Nigeria. And I believe that PDP provides that opportunity for us to rebuild Nigeria.” The House leader described Bwala as a detribalised Nigerian who believes in the nation’s diversity, “the kind of person we need in PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.
Related Articles
SERAP sues FG over plans to borrow N895bn from dormant accounts
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) at the weekend sued the Federal Government at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over its bid to borrow estimated N895billion of Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and balances in dormant accounts under the guise of the patently unlawful, unconstitutional and discriminatory legislation known […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari approves Gbeleyi as Chairman of FMBN
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday. A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc’s door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)