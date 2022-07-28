News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: PDP Reps' caucus woo Omo-Agege's aide

The House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved to woo Daniel Bwala, legal aide to Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege, to the party. Bwala left the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 11 in protest over the decision of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to pick Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate. House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who led members of PDP caucus to Bwala’s law chamber in Abuja, said he made a nice decision by leaving APC, describing the party as “a bad medicine. “But I have also noticed that when you left, you did not even make any sign that you were going anywhere. We know you’re a lawyer. We are all political animals, and we belong to different political parties to rescue Nigeria. And I believe that PDP provides that opportunity for us to rebuild Nigeria.” The House leader described Bwala as a detribalised Nigerian who believes in the nation’s diversity, “the kind of person we need in PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

 

