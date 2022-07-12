News Top Stories

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Tinubu not interested in unity of Nigeria –CAN

Baba Negedu Kaduna The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not interested in the unity of the country. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Kaduna State CAN, in a statement said for settling for a Muslim/Muslim ticket the APC candidate has shown that the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria was not his concern. He stated that even though there are other alternatives the association will explore, the choice of the APC was condemnable in a country like Nigeria where the Constitution talks about federal character and the need to carry all segments of the society along. The statement said: “Even though we have no reason to be worried, the development does not also suggest that such a decision is not condemnable. “The implication of such a decision is that such a candidate has no respect for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, it also suggests that the candidate is just a candidate that priorities selfishness, greed and personal unhealthy interest over the good of the nation. “The Federal Character Principle was the product of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Administration when after the Civil War it was believed that a particular group occupied major ministries in the nation. But clearly we all know, many have of course to argue that leadership in Nigeria in the most recent past is with high ethnic nepotism, well one can rightly say this is another phase of it in religious shade.”

 

