Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Tinubu not interested in unity of Nigeria –CAN

Baba Negedu Kaduna The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not interested in the unity of the country. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Kaduna State CAN, in a statement said for settling for a Muslim/Muslim ticket the APC candidate has shown that the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria was not his concern. He stated that even though there are other alternatives the association will explore, the choice of the APC was condemnable in a country like Nigeria where the Constitution talks about federal character and the need to carry all segments of the society along. The statement said: “Even though we have no reason to be worried, the development does not also suggest that such a decision is not condemnable. “The implication of such a decision is that such a candidate has no respect for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, it also suggests that the candidate is just a candidate that priorities selfishness, greed and personal unhealthy interest over the good of the nation. “The Federal Character Principle was the product of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Administration when after the Civil War it was believed that a particular group occupied major ministries in the nation. But clearly we all know, many have of course to argue that leadership in Nigeria in the most recent past is with high ethnic nepotism, well one can rightly say this is another phase of it in religious shade.”
Related Articles
Reps probe debt crisis in aviation industry
The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on aviation to investigate the claims and counterclaims regarding the issue of debts in the aviation industry and report back within six weeks. The decision was taken at yesterday’s plenary after adopting a motion sponsored by Rep. Alli Adeyemi Taofeek. Presenting the motion, Taofeek noted that the […]
Nigerians, others implicated in massive $10bn California unemployment fraud
As an army of investigators tries to pin down the scope of unemployment benefit fraud in California, the head of a security firm working for the state is warning that payments of fraudulent claims could more than double the $4 billion previously estimated, and that a flood of those claims involve overseas crime rings. […]
Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the […]
