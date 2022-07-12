Politics

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Tonye Princewill dumps APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election in 2023.

The party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had picked former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Primcewill, a philanthropist, chieftain of the APC, and an ally to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, contested the governorship position in the state under the Labour Party in 2015.

His resignation was contained in a letter he addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his Ward, Tahhed Royal Ward in Buguma, Asar Toru Local Government Area, dated July 12, 2022.

Princewill, while expressing his dismay over the choice of the party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, said he could not argue for equity in his state and defend inequality in the country.

While thanking Amaechi, who he called his leader for all his efforts, he said it was insensitive for the party to do so despite protests from religious and political divides across the country.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad to good governance.

“Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know what is right and wrong.

“And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader (Rotimi Amaechi), but I can not defend the indefensible, to be totally honest, neither should you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode over Ayade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the National Assembly have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business. The warning comes against the backdrop of the claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he will dump the party alongside several other […]
Politics

PDP overlords are scheming to sabotage zoning –Nwebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

Onyekachi Nwebonyi is the leader of Ebonyi State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was recently dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. In this interview, he says the SWC is still in charge of the party in the state and will take legal action against the NWC. […]
Politics

We’ll reclaim power from APC, vows new Plateau PDP Chair

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The newly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan has pledge to unite all the aggrieved members of the party in order to reclaim power in 2023 from the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state Hon. Hassan, who was the former Commissioner of Works in Plateau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica