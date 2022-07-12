Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Tonye Princewill dumps APC

A former governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election in 2023.

The party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had picked former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Primcewill, a philanthropist, chieftain of the APC, and an ally to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, contested the governorship position in the state under the Labour Party in 2015.

His resignation was contained in a letter he addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his Ward, Tahhed Royal Ward in Buguma, Asar Toru Local Government Area, dated July 12, 2022.

Princewill, while expressing his dismay over the choice of the party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, said he could not argue for equity in his state and defend inequality in the country.

While thanking Amaechi, who he called his leader for all his efforts, he said it was insensitive for the party to do so despite protests from religious and political divides across the country.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad to good governance.

“Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know what is right and wrong.

“And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader (Rotimi Amaechi), but I can not defend the indefensible, to be totally honest, neither should you.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...