Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Traditionalists flay marginalisation of worshippers

Following the controversies over the Muslim- Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional worshippers under the Isese religion has condemned the marginalization of her worshippers in the country.

The group in a statement signed on its behalf by Araba Oluisese of Ibadanland and Chairman of Araba and Oluwo in Oyo State, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, said the controversies that arose due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC was due to the existing competition between Christians, Muslims and the alleged marginalization of Isese religion worshippers (Traditional Religion) in the country.

He added: “Before the advent of Christianity and Islam in Nigeria, we all practiced Isese religion (Traditional Religion) we inherited from our forefathers and everything was okay, but today many Nigerians have neglected and even condemn what we inherited from our forefathers to embrace either Christianity and Islam.

“Yet the two religions rather than uniting us as a nation have continued to divide us because some of the adherents of the two religions are not sincere. That is also the reason why Muslim- Muslim ticket is causing controversies in the ruling APC and Nigeria.

“Today, Isese religion worshippers in Nigeria and even in Oyo State have been marginalized.”

