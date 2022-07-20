News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We won’t allow Nigeria to go down – Group

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

A group, Plateau Our Heritage revival initiative (POHri), has added its voice to the current burning issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the country’s 2023 presidential election, warning that it will not fold its arms and watch the unity and cohesion of Nigeria being destroyed.

The group in a statement yesterday in Jos by its Chairman, Alex Kwapnoe and Secretary, Friday Bako, said considering the fragility of the Nigerian state with the level of suspicion, extremism, gangsterism and cry of marginalisa-tion by persons and groups, sections and zones of the country, caution should have been considered before such pronouncement.

The group said it places emphasis on “Credibility, competence, character and capacity, equity, fairness and justice” in the scheme of things in the polity. “It becomes pertinent for us as a group to loudly add our voice to the call by wellmeaning Nigerians who are prevailing on the APC and its presidential candidate, who is a Muslim from the Southern part of Nigeria, to revisit their decision and do what can be endorsed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Emergence of women as bank CEOs, motivation to girls, says Lawani

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE,

Tonya Lawani is the CEO, Seal Group with subsidiaries like ABC Inflatables Nigeria Limited, Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, The Quick Print Shop Limited and the Author of iSucceed Business Planner. Tonya, who has a knack for manufacturing is a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (IOD). In this interview […]
News

PDP Reps commiserate with Makinde over mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Fayemi mourns demise of Awo’s daughter   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.   The governor’s mother passed on in the early hours of Thursday, age 81. The caucus, in a […]
News

Kalu hails Ebonyi gov, Umahi, at 58

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary. Describing the governor as a seasoned public administrator and  consummate politician, Kalu admonished the celebrant to sustain his giant strides in steering the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica