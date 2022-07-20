Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We won’t allow Nigeria to go down – Group

A group, Plateau Our Heritage revival initiative (POHri), has added its voice to the current burning issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the country’s 2023 presidential election, warning that it will not fold its arms and watch the unity and cohesion of Nigeria being destroyed.

The group in a statement yesterday in Jos by its Chairman, Alex Kwapnoe and Secretary, Friday Bako, said considering the fragility of the Nigerian state with the level of suspicion, extremism, gangsterism and cry of marginalisa-tion by persons and groups, sections and zones of the country, caution should have been considered before such pronouncement.

The group said it places emphasis on “Credibility, competence, character and capacity, equity, fairness and justice” in the scheme of things in the polity. “It becomes pertinent for us as a group to loudly add our voice to the call by wellmeaning Nigerians who are prevailing on the APC and its presidential candidate, who is a Muslim from the Southern part of Nigeria, to revisit their decision and do what can be endorsed.”

