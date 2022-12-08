Muslim-Muslim ticket’ll change political climate – Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the APC’s Muslin/ Muslim ticket will change the political climate in the country in 2023. The federal legislator said this at the APC South West women’s presidential rally in Lagos yesterday.

The women started with a courtesy visit to the residence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu before moving to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena for the event. At the rally, Mrs Tinubu said the Muslim/ Muslim ticket denotes the possibility of the nation seeing a Christian or Christian ticket in the future.

The Senator said ‘‘Muslim/ Muslim ticket or No Muslim/Muslim ticket, God would move in his own way. No man can stop his work. What it means is that Nigeria will see a Christian/Christian ticket in the future.’’ She added: “God bless my husband, he became the Governor around 23 years ago, and I backed him as the first lady. Since then I have continued to play my role as a woman, serving humanity with charitable works. I can assure you we will not stop now.”

