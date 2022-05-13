Islam

Muslim teen wins National Microsoft Office Specialist competition

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A Muslim teen of an international school, City of Knowledge Academy (CKA), Aliyah Adunola has emerged winners of the National Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria. By virtue of the feat, Miss Adunola will be among those who will represent Nigeria in the United States for world championship in July. The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship is a global competition that tests students’ skills on Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Top students are invited to represent their respective countries at the World Championship.

In some countries or regions, students are required to participate in a National Championship, and the winners will compete at the world stage. Miss Adunola emerged as the best in PowerPoint 2016 while Ihonde won Excel 2016 category. CKA is established to provide excellent academic and leadership training for young minds. The institution is an outstanding addition to the nation’s quest for academic excellence, providing invaluable opportunities in a conducive environment for the holistic development of the child. Miss Adunola, from Osogbo, Osun State, got a scholarship from Access Bank to study in the school after recording an excellent result during the school entrance examination in 2016. A Social Prefect in the school, she also performed well at her Cambridge International General Certificate Secondary Education (IGCSE). Miss Adunola said she is aspiring to study Accounting in the United States or Canada to tackle some of the challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s economy.

Her life ambition is to be Nigeria’s Minister of Finance or the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Meanwhile,Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated Aliyah Adunola on her emergence as one of the National winners of the National Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria. The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, congratulated the student for being among those who qualify to represent Nigeria in the United State of America for the world championship.

While commending Aliyah for her feat at the PowerPoint 2016, Oyetola said she indeed displayed the ethos and brilliance of an Omoluabi in the competition and that he would be willing to meet Aliyah and her parents soon. The governor said the role of technology and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), in basic education cannot be over emphazised, adding that “no one can deny the impact technology continues to have on almost every aspect of our daily lives”. He said: “I congratulate Miss Aliyah Adunola on her emergence as one of the national winners of the Microsoft Office Specialist competition in Nigeria. “I also congratulate the management of City of Knowledge Academy, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State for providing a well-rounded and innovative education, and the proud parents of Aliyah on this feat.

“Reading through Aliyah’s academic trajectory, I am convinced that she is on a part of excellence and has laid a strong academic foundation for a successful future. I commend your doggedness and consistency for Excellence”, Oyetola said. The governor, who wishes Aliyah a successful representation at the world championship in United State of America, disclosed that his government would continue to support efforts geared towards expanding the horizon of students and adding value to educational development in the State.

 

Our Reporters

