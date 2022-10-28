Muslim women admit global challenges impeding success

Muslim women across all NASFAT zones, branches and groups across the globe have admitted that challenges in the global world currently are impeding on their successes on this earth and the Hereafter, saying Holy Qur’an is only key way to overcome these tribulations in life.

Speaking while gathering at the Agege Stadium for the grand finale of the weeklong 23rd annual women’s week for the year 2022, the muslim women emphasised that they were facing numerous challenges in the global world ranging from insecurity, economy, marital, politics, finance and even the use of hijab is still an issue.

A guest speaker, Dr. Abimbola Abdurraham Lekki highlighted: “Challenges are what pushed you away from their comfort zones, what place you to situations or scenarios you don’t want to be. These are tribulations and as human beings we can’t run away from it because it will definitely come when it needs to come, so that should be established”. “Going forward is for one to ask oneself pertinent questions that can bring about solutions to the challenges. Like what is the cause of the tribulations and do one do to face it. It should be known that for every believer, the more you’re a believer, the more challenges you encounter.”

She enumerated some of the measures Muslim women need to take in a challenging world so as to attain successes here on earth and in the hereafter. Among these are leave your comfort zones and lay your hands on new halal things economic wise and otherwise, always open and visit the holy Qur’an, so as to be equipped and learn how to go about dealing with every challenge, go back and study about the women in the Qur’an to learn from their stories, be in company of the right women because the circle you belong to could have influence in shaping you and your thoughts. She added,” as women we will face challenges, try to be knowledgeable and be very prayerful for there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. There’s ease after every hardship.”

Wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwolu in her speech at the event opined that, “Women in Nigeria and all over the world are very resourceful and they make impact in every sector they are despite the numerous challenges facing the entire universe, be it economic, health, security and other challenges.” Dr. Sanwolu further emphasised that women should continue to contribute their quota by impacting positively in all sectors in the society because women and their constructive contributions to the development and growth of the society can’t be underestimated. Hajia Azeezat Raji had represented the wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwolu at the event said a good worthy mother should identify and know the best way to bring up children in a manner that the fear of God will be instilled in the life of the children.

She supported her message by making reference to chapter 18 verse 46 of the Holy Qur’an. Dr. Ibijoke Sanwolu appreciated the women of Al-Janah of Nasfat for organising such a weeklong programme to enlighten the public. Chairperson of the occasion, the wife of the governor of Niger State, Dr. Hajia Amina Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Commissioner for education, Hajia Hannatu Salihu, congratulate NASFAT women of Al-janah on the success of the programme. She however urged women to hold onto Allah SWT in whatever challenges they’re being faced with as it’s a matter time, the challenges are surmountable. “Women shouldn’t loose focus despite the challenges rather they should strive to impact positively in this world so as to enjoy the peace, tranquility and success of the hereafter. As Muslims being steadfast will go a long way to help achieve success in this world and in the hereafter.” She prayed that the NASFAT mother and child hospital project shall be successfully achieved for the benefit of the ummah and humanity as a whole and also prayed for peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the NASFAT President, Mr. Olaniyi Mumini Yusuf identified the fact people live in a challenging world occasioned by insecurity, inequality, rising inflation and unemployment, economic shocks, migration, fake news, and increased division along multiple fault lines but despite these challenges and more, NASFAT women are still striving in the cause of Allah and they are thriving. “It is important to commend the efforts of the women management committee of NASFAT for impacting positively in the lives of our women and families through their activities focused on the HELD agenda of our society and implored women management committee not relent in equipping the women with knowledge, skills and other capabilities, especially in da’wah and digital technology that are relevant for these times.” On the theme of this year’s women’s week, Mr. Niyi Yusuf said, “the theme is timely and in tune with the present realities. As Muslims, we believe Allah will test our Iman with challenges but we must not despair, for there is relief after every hardship, and so we should strive with faith in Allah and always ask for His forgiveness.” He however advised that Muslims should be creative with innovative ideas in halal ways to survive and attain success in this life and the in the hereafter. He reiterated that NASFAT will continue to support mothers, sisters and daughters because of their importance and valuable contributions in the society. The national women’s affairs Secretary, Alhaja Suweebah Bola Kupolati thanked everyone who has contributed to the success of the weeklong programme for the 23rd edition of the annual women’s week and urged all women of Al-janah and the entire Muslim women not to relent in serving Allah SWT, in taking care of the home front and in contributing positively to the development of the society irrespective of any challenge they encounter for these will help attain successes in both worlds. The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Imam AbdulAzeez Morufu Onike was there and used the opportunity to offer prayers for everyone, NASFAT, Lagos State and Nigeria. The chairperson of the 23rd Women’s week organising committee, Alhaja Hafsah Aralepo expressed her profound gratitude to everyone while the trio of Alhaja Muinat Abimbola Anibaba, Barr. Aisha Galadima Gana Jekadia Alkali Nupe and Princess Jemlat Omolola MKO Abiola were decorated and welcomed as Women Management Past Co-ordinators 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Dignitaries at the grand finale were the Chairman NASFAT BOT, Alh. Dr. Abdullateef Olasupo, Chairman NCOE, Alh. Yunus Olalekan Saliu, NEC members, past women management secretaries among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...