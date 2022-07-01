Muslim women task FG on youth unemployment, insecurity

Female members of the Nasrul-Lahil- Fatih (NASFAT) have asked the Federal Government to commit huge investments into job creation and technological innovation to check kidnappings, killings and drug abuse being perpetrated by youths. The group also lamented youth unemployment in the country. The body made the call in Ado Ekiti at the opening of its three-day 7th biennial women’s conference and made the call yesterday in Ado-Ekiti. NASFAT National Women Affairs Secretary, Mrs Suweebah Kupolati, said: “Women and children are always at the receiving end of drug abuse, kidnappings and killings and we should all be worried. “We all know that this government has done well in the area of insecurity, but the bulk of this problem is as a result of unemployment. Government must provide jobs for our youths to reduce drug abuse and kidnapping.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...