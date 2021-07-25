Muslim youths seek solution to kidnapping, other crimes

•Laud completion of festivities

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has called on the Nigerian government to urgently find lasting solution to the issue of kidnapping and other related crimes in the country.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the National President of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Mallam Shehu Usman Abubakar made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, urging both Federal and state governments to intensify their efforts towards ensuring that lives and property of the citizens are protected.

“The ultimate aim of every government is to maintain peace and love in the society as the rate of criminal acts that involve banditry and kidnapping is alarming” he added.

He said further that government should note that education is the major source of strength and power to every nation and community in the world, regretting that kidnapping has reached a disturbing extent of affecting schools.

“We view this attack on schools as a way of discouraging the pursuit education especially in the educationally backward communities of the northern part of the country. Therefore, more action should be taken to put a stop to that as urgently as possible” he said.

The society then commended the effort of the Kebbi State government at the incidence of FGC. Birnin Yauri for taking the bull by the horns immediately to rescue the kidnapped students, and urged other state governments affected to follow the steps taken by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“On the subject of the separatist, while the steps taken by the Federal Government are appreciated, we urge the government to be cautious in dealing with the matter, though Nigeria remains an indivisible sovereign entity” he added.

He then urged the Muslims and all other faithful to return to Almighty God in repentance and be prayerful for a better Nigeria, while congratulating all Muslim Umma for the celebration of the Edi Kabir festivities

