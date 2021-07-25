Faith

Muslim youths seek solution to kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi T Comment(0)

•Laud completion of festivities

 

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has called on the Nigerian government to urgently find lasting solution to the issue of kidnapping and other related crimes in the country.

 

This is contained in a press statement signed by the National President of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Mallam Shehu Usman Abubakar made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, urging both Federal and state governments to intensify their efforts towards ensuring that lives and property of the citizens are protected.

 

“The ultimate aim of every government is to maintain peace and love in the society as the rate of criminal acts that involve banditry and kidnapping is alarming” he added.

 

He said further that government should note that education is the major source of strength and power to every nation and community in the world, regretting that kidnapping has reached a disturbing extent of affecting schools.

 

“We view this attack on schools as a way of discouraging the pursuit education especially in the educationally backward communities of the northern part of the country. Therefore, more action should be taken to put a stop to that as urgently as possible” he said.

 

The society then commended the effort of the Kebbi State government at the incidence of FGC. Birnin Yauri for taking the bull by the horns immediately to rescue the kidnapped students, and urged other state governments affected to follow the steps taken by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

 

“On the subject of the separatist, while the steps taken by the Federal Government are appreciated, we urge the government to be cautious in dealing with the matter, though Nigeria remains an indivisible sovereign entity” he added.

 

He then urged the Muslims and all other faithful to return to Almighty God in repentance and be prayerful for a better Nigeria, while congratulating all Muslim Umma for the celebration of the Edi Kabir festivities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Nigeria is a failed state, says Bishop Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has described Nigeria as a failed state. Bishop Obi, who made this declaration at the Bishop’s Court,   Nnewi, during a pre-synod press briefing said that the situation of things in Nigeria has become so worrisome that surviving a day in the country […]
Faith

Bishop Adegbite appoints Sanwo-Olu Grand Patron of CAN Lagos

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…vows to erect CAN Secretariat in Lagos   Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the newly elected Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter, has appointed the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, Grand Patron of the Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos chapter.   The CAN also declared intention to take CAN Lagos to […]
Faith

Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

he Acting Spiritual Head of the Eternal Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/Apostle/ Prophet Michael Lebile, stirred the Hornet’s nest recently when he stated that Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) is not a church. The remarks attracted attacks from lots of Seraphs as the C&S faithful are called. He clears the air on this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica