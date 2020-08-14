Muslims extol Nwoha’s virtues

Muslim clerics have continued to extol the virtues of late Muslim Icon, Mallam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha who died on day of Arafat The clerics including the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Abuja, stated that Nwoha, the representative of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the board of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), lived an exemplary life as a Muslim. “I slept with a light heart on the night of Wednesday, 29 July 2020 with the expectation that the next day would be the Day of Arafah.

In the words of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), “There is no day on which Allah frees more people from the fire than on the Day of Arafah” related by Muslim; and in which non-pilgrim Muslims are enjoined to fast because Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) also said, “Fasting on the Day of Arafah expiates the sins of the past year and the coming year,” related by Muslim. “Alas, the light heart became heavy when I received the shocking news of the demise of a friend and brother in faith, Malam Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha, at 7.14 a.m. on Thursday, 30 July, 2020. I was stunned and caught up in a tornado of self-confusion,” he said in a tribute. “My relationship with Malam Yusuf Nwoha started over a decade ago when I served as private confidential secretary (pro bono) to the late Dr Abdul-Lateef Adegbite, the former secretary-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), at several meetings under the auspices of the NSCIA. I met the late Malam Nwoha when the late Dr Adegbite had a parley with some of the leaders of the Igbo communities in the South- East.

Malam Nwoha was very quiet and humble at the parley. He talked only when it was necessary for him to elucidate a point. He was also very intelligent and eloquent. “Malam Nwoha was a grassroots Igbo Muslim leader who had the interest of his people, both Muslim and non-Muslim, at heart.

He was a detribalised Muslim who respected both the young and the elderly so much so that he earned the respect and love of the Igbo communities, especially in Owerri, Imo State. What made Malam Nwoha stand out among his contemporary was that he was a principled person. He was just in his dealings with people of different walks of life and had zero tolerance for injustice.

In a conversation I had with another Igbo Muslim brother, who worked in Owerri a few years ago, while commiserating with me on my WhatsApp wall, he said “the demise of Alhaji Nwoha was saddening” because “Alhaji Nwoha was a very great figure in the South-East Islamically.” He further remarked that “Alhaji Nwoha was well accepted by the Imolites on both sides of the religious divide because of his conduct and character.”

My Igbo Muslim brother concluded his remarks by saying that the late Malam Nwoha was “a rare gem among Igbo Muslims in Owerri.” “The late Yusuf Nwoha also had a successful civil service career where he retired as a deputy director at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the rough terrain he passed through. He was an accomplished civil servant who never allowed bigotry to come between his official assignment and religious obligations. He balanced the two assignments and did not sacrifice one for the other. Malam Nwoha was always conscious of his responsibilities and was mindful of time management. “I recall a day we both observed our Friday prayer at NASFAT Central Mosque in Utako District, Abuja. Malam Nwoha was four rows in front of me. He did not know that I was seated behind him. After the completion of the prayer, he dashed out of the mosque. I suspected he was trying to catch up with an appointment. As I rushed out to intercept him, he was out of sight. I wondered how he quickly disappeared. “We met again the following weekend, on Sunday, 16 February, 2020.

As the commissioner representing the NSCIA on the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), he accompanied the chairman of NAHCON to a meeting which I facilitated between the latter and chairman of Jaiz Bank Plc in Maitama, Abuja. Providence brought us together within a week. I queried him for his spontaneous exit from the premises of NASFAT Central Mosque after the prayer. He responded with equanimity that he had an appointment with the secretary-general of the NSCIA and “would not like to bother him with the task of searching for him in the midst of congregation while coming out from the mosque.” He said he “preferred to be the one looking out for the secretary-general, NSCIA and not the other way round.”

Like this: Like Loading...