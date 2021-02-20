Muslims kick as traditionalists declare curfew in Ogun community

Crisis appears to be looming in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, following the declaration by traditionalists to conduct daytime rituals. Traditionalists in the area announced the curfew as part of measures to mark this year’s Oro/Orisa Oba Festival. Muslim community in the area are kicking against the action of the traditionalists, insisting that daytime ritual contravenes a court judgement and peace pact, which bans such practice during the festival. Speaking on behalf of Muslim faithful yesterday, the Chief Imam of Umar bin Khatab Mosque, Odan-Aje, Al-Imam Abdulwaliy, warned that the curfew if not reversed, could plunge the community and the state into religious crisis. Recall that Abdulwaliy’s Mosque in Odan-Aje, behind General Hospital, Idi-Iroko was invaded during prayer hours by the Oro adherents in 2019.

The traditionalists in August 2019 stormed the mosque and dispersed Muslim faithful observing afternoon prayers for allegedly acting contrary to their warnings while they observed their ritual. The mosque was left with glasses and windows shattered. Shortly after the attack, stakeholders in the area met and entered into peace agreement to further curtain such occurrences. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Abdulwaliy said Oro adherents had already announced plans to hold this year’s festival daytime, beginning from today. This, he said, contradicts court judgement and recent peace pact signed by the stakeholders in the area.

He said: “It remains surprising that Oro /Orisa Oba members in Ipokia Local Government continue to pay deaf ear to different Peace Agreements reached between Muslims/Christians and traditional adherents in Ipokia. “Meanwhile, restriction order has been placed on the celebration of Oro/Orisa Oba Festival during daytime; restricting the celebration to hold between 12am and 4am. “The judgment of the High Court of Justice, Ilaro Judicial Division (August 15 ,2017); High Court of Justice, Ipokia Judicial Division (January 30,2018), peace agreements reached among religious stakeholders in Ipokia Local Government (August, 2019 and February, 2020), all condemned daytime celebration of Oro/Orisa Oba festival.

