Muslims: We’ll stop anyone undermining security in Ebonyi

Muslims in Ebonyi State yesterday vowed to stop any of their members or group of people either working or trying to undermine security in the state. They also promised to stop anyone trying to destroy the infrastructure put in place by the state government. The Muslim community disclosed this in a resolution signed by their leader in the state, Alhaji Abbas Egwu and over 100 other Muslims when they paid Sallah homage to the state Governor, Dave Umahi at the Old Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital. This was as they said that as a group, they had resolved to provide security reports to the Governor, as the Chief Security Officer of the state as support for his good governance in the state. They urged the governor to make himself available for National service in the 2023 general elections, saying: “We have resolved as a group to provide security reports to the Chief Security Officer of Ebonyi State, who is the governor at any time we observe any security threat as support for his good governance.” The resolution reads in part: “That we shall stop anyone or group of people, who in any form attempt to undermine the security of the state or destroy the infrastructure put in place by our dear Governor. “That we appreciate His Excellency’s dynamism and foresightedness in leadership, hence, his party, APC is our party and his enemy, we shall abhor.

