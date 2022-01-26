Sports

Musona hopes for Zimbabwe’s growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona hopes football in the country will improve despite their group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

The Warriors, who were making their fifth Nations Cup appearance, booked an early flight home despite beating Guinea 2-1 in their final Group B game in Cameroon.

 

“We need to develop our grassroots football, to develop from the Under-17’s, Under-20’s and Under-23’s to prepare our national team for our next assignments,” the 31-year-old forward said.

 

“Some of us, maybe in a few years’ time, are going to stop and we have some guys growing up and trying to maintain the level of Zimbabwean football.
“I am really optimistic that there should be something to be done for the development of the game.

 

After narrow defeats by Senegal and Malawi, Musona netted the opener as Zimbabwe beat Guinea to claim their first Nations Cup win since 2006.

“We are happy that we gave it our all and gave a good fight to all the opponents,” he said.

 

“The coach told us that we must go out there and enjoy the game because we knew already that we are out of the tournament, so we had no pressure.

 

“It’s also a good feeling that we ended our group matches with a win because at least we have some hope for our next games.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Burnley end Liverpool’s  68-match unbeaten home record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League came to an end as Ashley Barnes fired home a late winner from the penalty spot to secure a famous victory for Burnley. Barnes was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and converted the resulting penalty to earn all […]
Sports

Enyimba gave me Super Eagles opportunity –Nojeem Raji

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Shooting Stars defender, Nojeem Raji, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said playing on artificial turf caused the injury that ended his career abruptly. Excerpts… What are you into at the moment after your retirement? I recently enrolled at the NIS as I am looking forward to starting my career in coaching How has […]
Sports

CAF Women’s CL: Rivers Angels draw Hasaacas Ladies, AS Police

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria’s representatives in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels of PortHarcourthavebeendrawningroup B along clubs from Ghana and Niger.   According to thedrawceremonyheld on Monday and supervised by WAFU administrative secretary Boureima Balima, Rivers Angels will meet HasaacasLadiesFCof GhanaandASPoliceof Niger in the group B of the zonal qualifiers which comes up in Abidjan, Cote […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica