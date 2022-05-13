Mustapha: Nigeria’s ICT policies’ll boost technology

A frontier member of the National Black Association of America (MBA), and Project Management Institute of America, Newark, New Jersey Chapter, Mr. Abdul- Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, has said Nigeria’s Information Communication and Technology (ICT) policies can boost the Federal Government’s Millennium Development Goals (MDAs) agenda.

Mustapha, who is a man of many parts and an expert in information technology and financial systems is known to have a vast wealth of knowledge in ICT. Upon completion of his primary and secondary school education in Lagos State; he attended the New Jersey University, Jersey City, New Jersey for a Course that led to an award of Bachelor’s De-gree in Business Administration in May 1996.

For his postgraduate studies, he was at the Farleigh Dickinson University, Madison New Jersey where he came out successful with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a Specialty in finance in May 1998. Also to his credit are Oracle EBS certification from Oracle University, USA; Database Administration and Designs from Rutgers University Extension Services, and Project Management Certification from the City of New York Training Department. Mustapha was born to the family of Mustapha-Olagunju and Seriki Amdalat Martins both Lagos State indigenes on November 8, 1964.

