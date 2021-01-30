MUSTAPHA SHOLAGBADE: Many people don’t know what’s between Funke Akindele and I

Actor Mustapha Sholagbade is one of Nollywood’s most promising younglings. He has the zeal and the zest to push cinematic frontiers in the Nigerian film industry. He’s aware of this and seems to have set out to achieve same since he made his debut 15 years ago. It’s a journey that has been marked by ups, downs and a sprinkle of cogs in the wheel. He explains all of these to YUSUFF ADEBAYO in this interview.

How best would you describe who Mustapha Sholagbade is?

Mustapha Sholagbade is a very calm guy, humble and a devoted Muslim. He has the love of humanity in his heart. He loves his job with passion. He is a free human being that never looks down on anyone. He is an actor, a filmmaker, a producer, an entertainer, a business guru, a father, a husband. He’s calm, cool and accommodating.

Little is known about your background. So, let us in on that.

I’m from a family of…we plenty small in our family. I grew up with my Dad’s family. I’m in between my mum and my dad’s family because it was my Grandma that nurtured me. I’m very used to her than my parents. And then later, I got used to my Dad and my Mum. I’m the first child of my parents. I have about seven to eight siblings.

You hold a Diploma in Business Administration and afterwards, a Bachelors Degree in Political Science, I believe. Both are a far stretch from the Arts. How do you reconcile studying that with being an actor?

All glory belongs to God who made everything easier for me. I haven’t gotten the degree in Political Science yet though. I’m still battling it. I tried to finish it up last year but it’s not easy. I wasn’t busy like I currently am before I acquired my diploma. And I believe with time, I’ll finish this too and get the degree. So, I’m not done with my degree yet.

At what point did you start to recognize the acting talent in you?

Since I was a kid when I was in secondary school. That was when I discovered myself. I think I was seventeen then. Thank God for my parents who believed in me and gave me the support. And thanks to the entire Odunfa caucus, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan, Abbey Lanre, Sunny Alli, Dele Ogundipe; all of them. Thanks to Funke Akindele too.

How sure were you about making a career out of acting?

I always tell people that I haven’t done any paid work in my life asides acting. And I learnt other works. I learnt fashion designing. I went to a nursing school. With fashion designing, I’m making some money but it’s courtesy of being an actor. My acting career has been the source of income for me and I’m proud and happy with me and I give glory to God for this opportunity.

Growing up, who were your earliest acting influences?

Growing up, I watched a lot of Indian films, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan; I hated Amish Puri because he’s so wicked. I grew up watching them. I love them but Amitabh Bachchan was the most influential one on my craft. In Nigeria, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri are my mentors. I love watching Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) too. Those were the people I grew up watching and looking up to.

Describe to me your journey into the film industry?

I joined Odunfa caucus in 2005/2006 and thank God for his grace. The journey was rough. I found myself in situations that I’m not proud of but then I believed that the destiny will be accomplished.

How tough were the struggling years as an actor?

Yeah. It was very tough. People who are coming into the industry now are very lucky but at the same time, if you don’t manage it properly, it won’t last. It’s like looking for money via shortcut. It wouldn’t last. So, it was tough then and I thank God for his grace.

film gave you your biggest break?

Well, all my films are putting me on another level every day but the film that I can say announced me to the world was ‘Ewa’. It was produced my Funke Akindele. Nobody knows that it was Funke Akindele that produced the film. She didn’t use her name. That film made everyone discover me more. Then came the likes of Ebun mi, my first production. You know, all my films have been placing me on different levels every day.

You’ve had a fair share of controversies here and there and I’ll like to address a couple of that. To start with, what’s your relationship with your colleagues in the industry? Do you specifically have friends?

Everyone is my friend in the industry. If you show me an ounce of love, I’ll show you ten. That’s the thing with me. I’ve come to a point where I don’t h a v e t o force things having spent about 15 years in the industry. I’ve seen. I’ve learnt and I feel like there’s nothing that can move me anymore. I’m cool with everybody. If I show you love and you’re making me feel like you’re superior, I’ll walk away. I don’t have enemies. If anyone takes me as one, I don’t bother. I’ll rather walk away than to hold someone as my enemy. So, what’s important is to treat ourselves with respect and dignity.

So, I ask this because from afar, you seem to share a frosty relation with your colleagues. Recently, you put out a post where you mentioned that anyone who doesn’t celebrate you now shouldn’t mourn you when you die. What was the significance of that post?

Yeah. So, I’ll clear this again. I wasn’t the one that wrote that write-up. I saw it on my colleague’s page and I reposted it. I got it from Eyinju Eledumare’s page. It resonated with me. On my birthday, people celebrated me. They do because I celebrate people as well. And there are people who I’ll celebrate and they won’t celebrate me in return. And I always feel like, why? Are they superior? We’re colleagues and we all have to show love to ourselves. I feel like showing love to someone that doesn’t show me love means that I’m forcing myself on the person. So, I was using that post to address that. In this industry, I wouldn’t say I’m the bigg e s t person that celebrates people. Sometimes, y o u ’ l l feel like my page is for birthday wishes. And people are funny. It’s when you die that they’ll feel like they can celebrate you. So, I’m speaking for thousands of people out there. Bro, on my birthday, I don’t go out. The only thing I do that day is between me and God.

There’s also the issue of the mother of your child, Adewunmi Fatai. There were allegations of you dumping her for your ‘American based lover’. There was at some point, reports of she insulting your mom. What exactly was going on there and I’m more interested in why you’ve been silent about addressing these issues over time? Still, I’ll not going to say anything about it. I lot of people say silence is the best answer to so many unwanted persons. If you listen to me earlier, I say while I was growing in the industry, some challenges that I never thought about came across me which I don’t want to talk about. But then, lemme clear this, I didn’t dump anybody for anybody. And my wife is not an American based. It’s God’s will for me to have my first child from this particular person. It wasn’t my plan. It wasn’t my intention. Then, insulting my mother, saying things about me, it’s ridiculous. Giving them feedbacks and saying somethings about this, I feel like I’ve given them enough space. All the insult is for them and not for my mum. The person on the page knows what she was doing but thank God for my life and his grace and for quickly showing me so many things. I believed that God actually used me to bring my first son to the world and to take care of him and his responsibilities. So, there’s nothing to talk about really. Let’s thank God for the gift of life.

How are things between you both now; Adewunmi Fatai and yourself? Are you friends now?

She’s a makeup artist, so do you run into her on sets? There’s nothing. Myself and her are not friends and we are not enemies either. So, anytime they need anything for my son, they message me and I respond. I do my best as a father to my son.

What’s your creative process towards interpreting the roles you play in movies?

Well, on that, it’s just the grace of God. Trust me, anytime I have scripts on me even if I don’t have the script upfront, the moment I understand the story, I’ll pull it off. So, I’m just doing my best and God is making it real to people.

What do you prioritize before choosing to be part of a project?

The story must be very educative. People must have one or two things to learn about the storyline. I’m always concerned about that. I’m concerned about the glamour, the camera and the director. The payment is very important too. I charge a bit high.

Do you have any project coming from you soon that we should be excited about?

Actually, I’m supposed to premiere Liam: The Movie last year but unfortunately, I couldn’t do this because of COVID-19. I might have to cancel the premiere because the planning is taking so much. I’m dropping the trailer by first week of next month. There are a number of huge cinema projects coming soon as well. Just watch out.

