Mustapha: Why I want to govern Lagos

Ahead of the May 20 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, a governorship aspirant, Mr Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, yesterday said he has what it takes to attend to some of the yearnings of Lagosians begging for attention. Mustapha, a former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said he is determined to change the narrative of the education, health, power and other sectors of the state going forward. He said if elected governor, Lagosians would see a Lagos that works verfor everyone irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe and other differences. Speaking with journalists on why he is interested in governing Lagos, Mustapha said ideas rule the world. He said he would bring his experience in both the private and public sectors at home and abroad into play if elected, adding that Lagos deserves the best and is uniquely placed to be able to address the power issue, leveraging on the support from the telecommunication industry.
