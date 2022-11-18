Islam

MUSWEN to honour Noibi with book launch

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) will on Saturday November 26 unveil a book in honour of its pioneer Executive Secretary, Prof. Dawud Olatokunbo Shittu Noibi (OBE) in Ibadan, Oyo State. The Chairman Planning Committee, Prof. Muibi Opeloye, in statement made available to New Telegraph, said the formal book presentation will equally serve as a send-forth for the revered Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

The occasion will take at Conference and Event Centre, University of Ibadan, Muslim Community from 11am, and it will be chaired by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President of MUSWEN. Opeloye said the book, which has contributions from scholars around the world, will be reviewed by Prof. Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) Kwara State University, Malete, while Alhaji Sa’eed Alao, Managing Director, Blue Prints Technologies, will present the book to the public. The Professor of Comparative Religion added that a complementary book of tributes entitled: “Professor Noibi, an icon in the eyes of the people” will also be presented.

It is expected that some Muslim personalities and groups across Nigeria will grace the occasion. Professor Noibi, a decorated Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), by the late Queen Elizabeth II of England, pioneered the formation as Executive Secretary of MUSWEN for more than 10 years.

 

