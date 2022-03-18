Metro & Crime

Mutawali of Ilorin Title: Osinbajo hails conferment on Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

• Say it’s honour well-deserved

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on the conferment of the title of Mutawali of Ilorin Emir Age, saying Dr. Alimi brings many sterling qualities to the royal title.

Osinbajo spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the turbaning of Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

He said: “His accomplishments in law, education and participation in banking industry are testaments to the qualities of Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq. He follows in succession to his late father Alh. AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN) as the first Mutawali of Ilorin emirate.

“We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawali of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title. The first class mind who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions.”

Osinbajo applauded the Mutawali’s outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which he said set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights.

“What stands him out for this role is his compassion and belief in upholding the human dignity at all levels. Some may not know that his PhD thesis on human right protection in Africa set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights which was commissioned by the Organisation for African Unity (now African Union),” he added.

The royal turbaning was witnessed by the creme de la creme in the society, including Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu; members of the National and State Assembly; cabinet members; top members of the bench and the bar; and title holders from within and outside of the emirate.

Others were first class traditional rulers from within and outside of Kwara State, including the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; members of the business and academic communities.

 

