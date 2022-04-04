Mutilated Notes: CBN imposes 400% penalty on banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks to stop including composed banknotes as part of their deposits with the apex bank, stating that a violation of this directive by any lender will attract the imposition of a penalty of 400 per cent of the value of the banknote on such a financial institution.

The apex bank, which stated this in a circular released at the weekend, described composed banknotes as, “a banknote that comprise of several parts of different banknotes of the same de- nomination put together with the intention of receiving value.”

The CBN’s circular reads in part: “The management of the CBN observed with concern the increase number of composed banknotes deposited by DMBs and request for replacement of such banknotes by members of the public.

“The existence of composed banknotes in the economy falsifies the true value of currency in circulation, and can also be avenue for fraudulent activities.

“Consequently, any composed banknote discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract penalty of 400 per cent of the value.

This circular takes effect from 1st April 2022.” Analysts note that this means that the DMBs would now be paying a penalty of N400 for every composed N100 note that they deposit with the apex bank.

