News

Mutilated Notes: CBN imposes 400% penalty on banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks to stop including composed banknotes as part of their deposits with the apex bank, stating that a violation of this directive by any lender will attract the imposition of a penalty of 400 per cent of the value of the banknote on such a financial institution.

 

The apex bank, which stated this in a circular released at the weekend, described composed banknotes as, “a banknote that comprise of several parts of different banknotes of the same de- nomination put together with the intention of receiving value.”

 

The CBN’s circular reads in part: “The management of the CBN observed with concern the increase number of composed banknotes deposited by DMBs and request for replacement of such banknotes by members of the public.

 

“The existence of composed banknotes in the economy falsifies the true value of currency in circulation, and can also be avenue for fraudulent activities.

 

“Consequently, any composed banknote discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract penalty of 400 per cent of the value.

 

This circular takes effect from 1st April 2022.” Analysts note that this means that the DMBs would now be paying a penalty of N400 for every composed N100 note that they deposit with the apex bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ebube Agu: Don’t be deceived by S’East govs’ jamboree

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has described the setting up of a security outfit codenamed; ‘Ebube Agu’ by South East governors as “yet another jamboree” and a “convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people.” The SERG in a statement signed by its President/National Coordinator, […]
News

Benue APC Chair, wife escape death over electrocution of security aide

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Ortom visits scene, condemns attack   Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Abba Yaro and his wife Monday escaped been lynched by an angry mob in Makurdi, the state capital. New Telegraph learnt that the irate youths were also on the verge of setting his ablaze Makurdi residence, located near Governor […]
News

Sonaira Business World boss, speaks on challenges of growing business during COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Founder and CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, said that having survived many challenges in be com in a serial entrepreneur, she can categorically say that the period of economic recovery is always the best time for opportunities to thrive.   She advised that the post-COVID-19 world presently represents the best time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica