Mutiny: Coalition raises alarm, says enemies planning to use Senate to destabilise President Buhari, Nigeria’s democracy

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) says it has uncovered an evil plot by the opposition and other desperate elements to destabilise the administration of President Buhari with the aid of the National Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, CNM’s convener, Sabo Odeh, said these “agents of darkness” have finalised three mutineering strategies to dislodge President Buhari.

According to Odeh, the first is to “raise motions on the floor of the hallowed chambers that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians in the area of security”.

CNM’s convener added that the legislators would then “make bogus claims that appointees of the president are corrupt to taint his anti-corruption crusade in fulfilment of the desires of their sponsors who among other are out to discredit the president”.

Odeh further disclosed that the final phase is a public instigation of youths across the country against the government citing untold hardship and insensitivity towards their plight as the reason.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, however, charged fellow patroits and all relevant security agencies to rise in defence of the country at this critical period.

It warned the NASS and its allies to retrace their steps and respect the people’s mandate given to President Buhari in 2019.

The coalition also advised Nigerians to learn from the Mali experience as those calling for mutiny in the military do not and will never mean well for democracy.

“The recent events in the country indeed call for concern from all stakeholders with regards to the activities of some individuals and groups that have been involved in acts that are capable of undermining the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” Sabo said.

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is in receipt of this nefarious plot by the agents of destabilization that are hell-bent on seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria at all cost and not minding whose ox is gored.

“This indeed calls for concern from all stakeholders in Nigeria towards addressing this significant threat against our nascent democracy. It, therefore, behoves on all Nigerians to rise in defence of the country by ensuring that the plot to disintegrate Nigeria fails.

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement wishes to call on the Nigerian Police Force to begin a 24 hours surveillance across the country to monitor strange and natural movements of members of the National Assembly who have proven with their actions in recent times that they do not have the interest of the country at heart.

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement as a critical stakeholder in democratic governance in the country is advising those individuals and organizations that have plotted evil against Nigeria to retrace their steps.

“It is, therefore, inexcusable to hide under whatever nomenclature to destabilize the country. The members of the National Assembly must be reminded that they are representatives of the people and not representatives of a select few.

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement wishes to state in unequivocal terms that indeed Nigerians would be watching closely as events unfold upon resumption from recess by the National Assembly, and Nigerians would also resist any attempt to truncate our nascent democracy.”

