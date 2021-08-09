Business

Mutual Benefits laments 32% decline in profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As operators in the insurance sector churn out their performance in the last financial year, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has seen reason to laments its poor insurance business prospect during the period as the underwriting firm’s profit declined by 32 per cent.

 

Blaming the development on adverse claims experience, which saw the profit drop from N5.40 billion in 2019 to N3.68 billion in 2020, the Chairman of the company, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, disclosed at the company’s 25th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, that while the new year did not necessarily provide significant relief from the effects of the pandemic, it, however, presented another opportunity to consolidate on the tremendous feats made towards becoming the one-stop shop for provision of fnancial services solutions in all its countries of operations.

According to.him, ”even as the business environment remains challenging due to economic uncertainty, our diversified business model, strong capital position and highly qualifed and committed employees, provide the solid base for protable and resilient growth.”

In other results, the chairman said the firm posted a growth of only seven per cent in its gross premium written for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

According to him, despite the headwinds posed by COVID- 19, the group gross premium written (GPW) roads from N18.70 billion in 2019 to N19.98 billion in 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

MPC: Economic growth dims inflation concerns

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Despite rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), last Tuesday, lowered the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 11.5 per cent per annum from 12.5 per cent. The move is in line with the apex bank’s measures to boost economic growth, which has been negatively affected by COVID-19, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM […]
Business

Interswitch reaffirms commitment to quality education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Interswitch Group has announced that as part of its commitment to promoting quality education in Nigeria, it is offering free tutorial classes to prospective and existing candidates of the forthcoming JAMB/UTME examination. The company said in a press release that the tutorials, which will be held virtually across the country, would commence a few weeks […]
Business

Mercedes mulls electric Maybach to defend luxury position

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mercedes-Benz wants its lineup of batterypowered cars to extend all the way up to ultraluxury vehicles to help defend its high-end market position, where electric offerings remain scarce.   To underline its ambition, the Daimler subsidiary could make use of the Maybach brand — for now reserved only for its most exclusive vehicles — and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica