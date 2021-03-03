Mutual Benefits leads N123bn market loss

Equities trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip on the local bourse following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers against 26 losers to close the trading session on the negative route.

The market losers were led by Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, which share price dropped by 10 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 234.01 basis points or 0.59 per cent to close at 39,697.62 index points as against 39,931.63 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N123 billion from N20.892 trillion the previous day to N20,769 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 222.57 million shares exchanged in 4,470 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 71.08 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,463 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activi- ties in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the insurance subsector boosted by activities in shares of AXA-Mansard Assurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 37.77 million shares in 266 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Academy Press Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.76 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share while PZ Cussons Plc followed with 9.38 per cent to close at N5.25 per share. Royal Exchange Plc and Betaglas Plc added 8.00 per cent each to close at 27 kobo and N54.00 per share respectively.

